Kamya Punjabi has strong message for Rhea Chakraborty on Sushant's diary note, sipper pics

It is not just the fans, but also the celebrities who are expressing their strong statements on the Sushant Singh Rajput case. Dr Subaramanian Swamy, Kangana Ranaut, Shekhar Suman, among others have been at the forefront in joining the late actor’s family in seeking ‘justice.’ Kamya Punjabi too joined the ‘Warriors4SSR’ movement and expressed her displeasure at Rhea Chakraborty, one of the accused in the case.

Kamya's strong message for Rhea

Rhea recently had revealed that all she had of Sushant was a note for her written by the PK star in his diary, and another a sipper, a promotional merchandise for the film Chhichhore. This was amid being questioned about her property dealings by the ED, in connection with the money-laundering angle in FIR registered by Patna Police.

Reacting to the news, Kamya tweeted, “You should have taken care of the person this sipper belonged to”. The TV actress also used hashtags like ‘SSR Murder Case’, ‘Justice For Sushant’, and ‘Warriors 4 SSR ‘ along with the tweet.

Jiska sipper tha usse hi sambhal kar rakh leti....!!!! #SSRMurderCase #JusticeForSushant #Warriors4SSR — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) August 8, 2020

Kamya also reacted strongly to an article in a portal that spoke about Sushant and the ‘burden’ of being a son in ‘toxic Bihar families’, and how the family had blamed the ‘big city girlfriend’ for the son’s autonomy. Responding to the article, she wrote, “It is easy for people to judge them. However, only they can understand the pain of losing their son.”

She wrote that that the impact cannot be repaired, and that he was not going to return, as she urged the journalist to give a break and ‘keep shut.’.

Kamya echoed the same views, reacting to a report that claimed that the Maharashtra government was unhappy about the CBI registering an FIR in the case, and calling it ‘illegal.’

The actress also backed Sushant’s sister Shweta’s post calling herself ‘Warriors 4 SSR’, and that they will achieve justice.

Yes! Absolutely!!! Ganapati Bappa Morya â¤ï¸ https://t.co/T1F4W5tXTg — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) August 8, 2020

As another report claimed that Rhea had leaked the chats with Sushant, after him and sister Priyanka allegedly fought, Kamya stated that fights between siblings were common, and added that Rhea was the one ‘using all his credit cards'.

Kangana Ranaut, Shekhar Suman, Meera Chopra, Ashoke Pandit were among the other celebrities who had expressed their delight when the Bihar government had recommended a CBI probe to the Centre. Anupam Kher, Zareen Khan, and numerous other stars have sought ‘justice’ for Sushant.

