Sushant Forensics To Take 2 Weeks, Say Top AIIMS Sources; Slam Fake Suicide Angle Reports

Top forensic team sources probing Sushant Singh Rajput death case on Friday told Republic Media Network that the AIIMS report will take at least 2 weeks and any other reports stating otherwise in media are "false". "Our initial report will take at least 2 weeks," the source said. This comes days after they refuted claims from certain quarters that the murder angle in the actor's death has been ruled out and that only the suicide angle was now being probed.

The sources confirmed to Republic TV that the murder angle had not been dismissed and that reports suggesting this may be 'planted'. A five-member medical board of forensic experts was formed by the AIIMS to look into the autopsy files related to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, after the CBI approached the hospital for assistance.

AIIMS probing all angles

Last week, AIIMS forensic HoD Dr Sudhir Gupta, who is leading the forensic team constituted said that the possibility of murder needed to be examined. "We will look into the possibility of murder. However, all probable angles will be thoroughly examined," he said. The team will evaluate the injury pattern on Rajput's body and correlate it with circumstantial evidence.

Speaking to Republic TV, Dr Sudhir Gupta had also expressed his shock in the manner in which the crime scene was "contaminated." He observed that the crime scene was not kept intact and was "contaminated" thereby making it possibly "unsuitable for the examination of forensic evidence." According to the CBI, the autopsy report was allegedly 'botched' up and the report was 'misleading'. The CBI has also raised suspicions on why vital details like the time of death have been skipped in the report, as per sources.

CBI puts an end to 'suicide theory' reports

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday released the first statement after taking over Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. In the statement, CBI countered the 'fake news' narrative and asserted that 'no details have been shared' with anyone.

The CBI stated that the 'speculative reports' run by some channels and clarified that 'no spokesperson or any team member has spoken or shared details of the ongoing investigation with media.' CBI's statement comes after few reports claimed that 'CBI officers independently informed about not having found any proof of homicide in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.'

NCB raids Rhea, Miranda

Meanwhile, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday conducted searches at the premises of Showik Chakraborty, brother of main accused Rhea Chakraborty, and Samuel Miranda in connection with the drugs probe linked to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. A team of NCB sleuths accompanied by police officials raided the residence of Showik in Santa Cruz (west) area and Miranda's house in suburban Andheri (west) area of the western metropolis from 6:30 am. Both of them are being interrogated by the NCB in Mumbai.

