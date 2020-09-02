In Sushant Case, Forensic Sources Rubbish Reports Claiming 'murder Angle Ruled Out'

In a significant development, forensic sources involved in the Sushant Singh Rajput death probe have refuted claims from certain quarters that the murder angle in the actor's death has been ruled out and that only the suicide angle was now being probed. The sources confirmed to Republic TV that the murder angle had not been dismissed and that reports suggesting this may be 'planted'.

READ | Kangana Slams Bollywood-drugs Skeptic Anubhav Sinha: 'They're Costly, You're Not Invited'

AIIMS probing all angles

Last week, AIIMS forensic HoD Dr. Sudhir Gupta, who is leading the forensic team constituted said that the possibility of murder needed to be examined. "We will look into the possibility of murder. However, all probable angles will be thoroughly examined," he said. The team will evaluate the injury pattern on Rajput's body and correlate it with circumstantial evidence.

Speaking to Republic TV, Dr Sudhir Gupta had also expressed his shock in the manner in which the crime scene was "contaminated." He observed that the crime scene was not kept intact and was "contaminated" thereby making it possibly "unsuitable for the examination of forensic evidence."

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had approached the forensic department of the AIIMS for its medico-legal opinion in the case. This happened after the investigation agency raised doubts on the autopsy report of the late actor revealing that the doctors at Cooper Hospital had 'failed to give substantial answers' to the CBI's questions. According to the CBI, the autopsy report was allegedly 'botched' up and the report was 'misleading'. The CBI has also raised suspicions on why vital details like the time of death have been skipped in the report, as per sources.

READ | In Sushant Case, NCB Issues Statement On Drug Probe So Far; Busts Bandra Dealer With Cash

Probe in Sushant case

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his house in Mumbai's Bandra on June 14. Initially, his death was claimed to be a suicide with Mumbai Police's autopsy report even stating that there was no foul play. However, numerous lapses came to light as Republic TV investigated the case and Sushant's father filed the first FIR accusing Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty for abetment of Suicide. Soon after, the Enforcement Directorate registered a case of money laundering and interrogated Rhea and other 4 people named in the FIR. ED's investigation unearthed a narcotics angle in the case, with the Narcotics Control Bureau registering another case in the matter, probing the drug nexus in Bollywood and particularly in connection with Rhea Chakraborty and Sushant's death.

READ | In Sushant Case, Now AIIMS Team To Fly To Mumbai And Question Doctors Over His Autopsy

Previously, the Supreme Court gave a nod for a CBI probe in the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput after massive demand for the same across the country. CBI team has pointed out procedural and technical lapses in the Mumbai Police investigation and is also analysing the homicide angle along with an AIIMS forensic team. Republic TV's own newsbreaks have soundly challenged the suicide theory in the case, and also brought out deep inconsistencies and incongruencies in the accounts of the key players involved.

READ | Sushant Death Probe LIVE Updates: NCB Gets Showik's Call Records; Neeraj & Keshav With CBI

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.