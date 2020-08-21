Sushant Case CBI Team To Split; One To Examine Mumbai Police Probe, Other On Forensics

The CBI team which landed in Mumbai on Thursday evening was in a meeting which lasted till 12.30 am. It has been decided in the meeting that the CBI team will be split and the two SPs accompanying the team will divide the work.

One team will go through Mumbai Police case details which will be headed by SP Anil Yadav. The other team will carry out forensic examinations and study the photographs and videos from the crime scene. This team will have experts from photo and scientific aid division of Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CSFL)

The CBI team is scheduled to meet DCP Abhishek Trimukhe on Friday. In the next few days, field investigators and the forensic experts will study the autopsy report, crime scene photographs, and videos that are expected to be shared by the Mumbai Police.

According to sources, CBI SIT senior officials might stay in Mumbai for at least a week and after carrying out the required crime scene analysis, the forensic experts will head back to Delhi to analyse evidence at the CFSL.

The SIT constituted by the CBI to investigate Sushant Singh Rajput’s case in Mumbai left the DRDO guesthouse on Friday morning in three Innovas, in stark contrast to erstwhile Bihar police team that had been made to travel in auto-rickshaws.

CBI's FIR on Sushant case

The independent investigating agency had registered an FIR after the Centre had approved the Bihar government's proposal last week. The FIR registered by the CBI has named 6 persons in total including Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty. The case has been registered under IPC 341, 342, 380, 406, 420, 306, 506 and 120 B. Additional Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar Yadav has been named as the Investigating Officer (IO) in the case.

The others named in the FIR are Rhea Chakraborty's family members, Indrajit Chakraborty, Sandhya Chakraborty, and Showik Chakraborty. Apart from these, Sushant's home staff manager Samuel Miranda and Shruti Modi have also been named in the FIR.

Supreme Court verdict

The Supreme Court on Wednesday has pronounced the verdict while hearing Rhea Chakraborty's plea seeking transfer of probe and gave nod for the investigation to be conducted by CBI. The Supreme Court also directed the Mumbai Police to cooperate with the CBI during the investigation.

A single-judge bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy upheld the Bihar government's order to transfer the investigation to CBI. Moreover, Justice Roy held that the Bihar Police had jurisdiction to register FIR at the complaint of Sushant's father. In the verdict, the bench has directed the CBI to probe any other case registered on the Sushant Singh Rajput's death and the surrounding circumstances.

