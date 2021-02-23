Sushant, Rajkummar, Amit prep for 'Kai Po Che' in rare raw footage by Mukesh Chhabra

It is not often that three newcomers given a platform through a movie went on to achieve success, but that was the case with Kai Po Che. Apart from showing how far the lead trio, Sushant Singh Rajput, Rajkummar Rao and Amit Sadh had come, the movie was further special as it was the debut film of SSR, who passed away last year. As the movie completed eight years, there were emotional reactions on social media, including from Mukesh Chhabra who posted a video of the cast prepping for the movie.

Mukesh Chhabra's video on prep for Kai Po Che

Mukesh Chhabra was the casting director of Kai Po Che and gave a platform to Sushant, Rajkummar Rao and Amit Sadh to showcase their talents. He shared a raw footage video of the trio enacting a scene from the movie. In the movie they used to run a cricket store, while also proving cricket coaching.

In the video, Rajkummar could be seen suggesting to Sushant on keeping prices low and then raising it as per demand, which SSR called it a ‘solid plan’. They were seen discussing on what to keep the name of the store, and talking to the uncle, while playing cricket. Sushant then suggested 'Ahmedabad Sports' which convinces the other two, before they depart triple seat on a motorcycle.

The video then went on to showcase the actual visuals from the movie. where the friends bond. Posted on Chhrabra’s casting agency’s handle, the video marked ‘8 years of friendship.’

Mukesh went on to direct Sushant in Dil Bechara, which unfortunately became his last film.

Both Rajkummar and Abhishek Kapoor had shared posts on the eight-year milestone. The former had shared how much he was missing his co-star Sushant.

The director had shared how much the team was hungry to showcase to give their best, while conveying gratitude for the love for the movie.

The movie also starred Manv Kaul, Amrita Puri, among others had become a success at the box office, earning over Rs 50 crore at the box office.

