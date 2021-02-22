Sushant's Debut Film 'Kai Po Che' Turns 8, Director Abhishek Kapoor Pens Heartfelt Post

Director Abhishek Kapoor who helmed the 2013 hit film Kai Po Che took to Twitter and shared a nostalgic post as the film completed 8 years of its release. The film that marked the Bollywood debut of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput who passed away last year on June 14, has given several memorable moments to recall the amazing work done by him. Through the beautiful video, Abhishek looked back at the shooting days and reminisced how the film was made by people who were at the dawn of their careers, and hence, gave their best shot.

8 years of Kai Po Che

While sharing the video, the filmmaker also mentioned losing “our crown jewel”, referring to Sushant, who passed away on June 14, 2020. Abhishek also wrote about the unconditional love and appreciation the film has garnered over the years from the people which he just can’t explain. The video shows a glimpse of the entire star cast including Rajkummar Rao, Amit Sadh, and Sushant Singh Rajput, and their depiction of a true friendship that leads them to start an academy to train aspiring cricketers.

The thrill of starting this journey with a new team hungry 2 give their best at the dawn of their careers stands most vividly in mind..One cant quantify the love our film continues to receive over the years, neither can we quantify the pain we feel at the loss of our crown jewel pic.twitter.com/oTvhal9UOu — Abhishek Kapoor (@Abhishekapoor) February 22, 2021

Adapted from Chetan Bhagat’s bestselling novel The 3 Mistakes of My Life, the clip is bound to revive some old lost memories of Sushant from his debut film. Expressing sadness of celebrating the milestone journey with Sushant, Abhishek wrote, “The thrill of starting this journey with a new team hungry 2 gives their best at the dawn of their careers stands most vividly in mind...One cant quantifies the love our film continues to receive over the years, neither can we quantify the pain we feel at the loss of our crown jewel.” Apart from the film, Kai Po Che’s songs continue to find a place in the playlist of fans. Its music composer Amit Trivedi also shared a clip with “Shubhaarambh” playing in the background, to celebrate the film that was released 8 years back and created magic on the screens.

Abhishek Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput shared a special bond as the two worked together in another film Kedarnath which was released in the year 2018. This movie also marked the debut of Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan. Sushant entered Bollywood with Kai Po Che, after playing the role of Manav in the hit TV show Pavitra Rishta. He further did films like Shuddh Desi Romance, PK, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy, Raabta, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kedarnath, Chhichhore, and Sonchiriya.

