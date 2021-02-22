Rajkummar Rao Misses Late Actor Sushant Singh Rajput On 8 Years Of 'Kai Po Che'

Bollywood film Kai Po Che has completed eight years of its release on February 22, 2021. Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, Kai Po Che cast included Rajkummar Rao, Amit Sadh and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput as main leads. Rajkummar Rao recently took to Instagram to take a walk down memory lane to celebrate eight years of Kai Po Che.

Rajkummar Rao remembers Sushant Singh Rajput on 'Kai Po Che' anniversary

On his Instagram story, Rajkummar shared a poster of the film. Along with the poster, he shared a note and mentioned that he misses his co-star, the late Sushant Singh Rajput. He said that Kai Po Che was a film that allowed the actor in him to grow and be more empathetic. Celebrating 8 years of Kai Po Che, he felt as if it was yesterday when Sushant, Amit and he were shooting for the film. He further said, "You are being missed my dearest @sushantsinghrajput." Take a look at Rajkummar Rao's Instagram story below.

Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor misses Sushant Singh Rajput

In an interaction, director Abhishek Kapoor also remembered Sushant. Describing one scene, he said that it was a scene where Sushant taught the students about knocking the bat and Abhishek could gauge from the body language that Sushant had just sunk his teeth into this character. He added, “I really miss him and every time I realize I can’t reach him anymore, it leaves me disturbed.”

More about Kai Po Che

Kai Po Che marked the on-screen debut of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The story revolved around the lives of three friends based on Chetan Bhagat's novel Three Mistakes of My Life. The term ‘Kai Po Che’ is a Gujarati phrase that means 'I have cut.’ It refers to the kite flying battles that are a feature of the state's harvest festival Uttrayan. The IMDb rating of the film is 7.7 out of 10.

Rajkummar Rao's movies

Rajkummar Rao is all geared up for his upcoming film Roohi. The film stars Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma alongside Rajkummar Rao. The story revolves around a ghost who abducts brides on their honeymoons. It is slated to release on March 11, 2021. He will also be seen in Badhaai Do, which is a sequel to the 2018 comedy film Badhai Ho that starred Ayushmann Khurana and Sanya Malhotra in lead roles. Badhaai Do is directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni. The film also features Bhumi Pednekar.

