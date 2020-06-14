Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: MCSher Posts Old Pic: "socha Tha Kabhi Puchhunga....?'

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death has left the entire nation grieving. A number of people around the country have been mourning the actor's death, remembering his talent, paying tribute. One of the many actors from the film fraternity to post on social media about the impact Sushant Singh Rajput had on his life has been actor Siddhant Chaturvedi. He shed some light on the time when his career had just kicked off.

Siddhant Chaturvedi's heartfelt note for Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise on June 14, 2020, has left the entire nation in a state of shock. According to the initial reports, the 34-year-old actor has allegedly committed suicide as he was found hanging at his Bandra residence. Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi poured out his heart through a social media post talking about the deep impact that Sushant Singh Rajput has had over him. He posted a picture from the time when he won a talent hunt program where the late actor was a jury member. The two actors could be seen posing for the camera, towards the end of the event, along with actor Jacqueline Fernandez.

In the caption, Siddhant Chaturvedi mentioned the things that he was planning to tell Sushant Singh Rajput whenever they met in the future. He wrote that the picture is very close to his heart and holds a lot of significance in his life. He had planned on showing Sushant Singh Rajput to remind him how they had met long ago. Siddhant Chaturvedi wrote that this event marked the beginning of his career and Sushant Singh Rajput will always be an integral part of it. Have a look at the picture posted by Siddhant Chaturvedi on his official Instagram handle here.

Official statement from the Sushant Singh Rajput’s team

It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work like they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief- Team SSR

