Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Actor's Love For Cricket Was Apparent On Big Screens

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead on June 14 at his Mumbai residence, where he was found hanging from the ceiling of his home. The actor who played 'Captain Cool' in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and a cricket coach in his debut film Kai Po Che was known for his love for the game. Hailing from a small town in Bihar, Sushant rose to fame in no time and made himself a big name in the Hindi film and television industry.

After former Indian team captain MS Dhoni watched Sushant play in his biopic, he told the actor that he could easily become a Ranji level cricketer in India. Obviously, Sushant laughed if off, but it seems MS Dhoni was not kidding. The 34-year-old so perfectly executed Dhoni's signature helicopter shot that it left everyone impressed, including Dhoni himself. Sushant's one of the most recent films, Chhichhore also had a climax where the characters of the film had to play cricket to win the competition for their House in college.

Sushant also played cricket in Kai Po Che, where he trained a young boy who went on to represent India in the fictional film. The young boy who Sushant trained in the film is on his way to becoming a professional cricketer as he was picked up by the Indian Premier League side Mumbai Indians in last year's auction. The kid who is now a grown-up while talking to the press said that he had told Sushant during the shoot of the film that he would like to become a cricketer and promised to pay him a visit once he achieves his goal.

Sushant Singh Rajput's career

Sushant Singh Rajput had shot to fame with the TV show Pavitra Rishta on Zee TV, produced by Ekta Kapoor. After earning popularity with his role, he made his debut with Kai Po Che, directed by Abhishek Kapoor, an official adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s Three Mistakes of My Life. The actor also featured in the biopic of former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni, where he played the older version of 'Captain Cool'. Sushant was gradually making a name for himself in the Hindi film industry as he also did movies like PK, Suddh Desi Romance, Kedarnath and was last seen in the Netflix film Drive.

