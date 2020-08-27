Sushant's Family Says 'ED Nailed Criminal Gang'; Note Alleges Rhea & Samuel Miranda's Role

As Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons Rhea Chakraborty's father - Indrajit in connection with the money laundering case in Sushant Singh Rajput's death probe, the deceased actor's family took to Twitter to share ED's note in the case. The note shared by the family on Twitter, shows the ED naming Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, Rajput's photographer - Dipesh Sawant, Rhea's talent manager Jaya Saha, Simone Khambatta and Gaurav Arya. The family alleges that the ED has 'nailed the criminal gang that killed Sushant'.

Ex-Bihar CM Jitan Ram Manjhi quits Mahagathbandhan ahead of polls, blames Lalu's RJD

Family shares ED report

ED’s report nails the criminal gang that killed #SushantSinghRajput. The thugs are deep into drug-paddling, hostage-taking and extortion! #Unitedforjustice pic.twitter.com/XdMcGTWpUb — United For Justice (@sushantf3) August 27, 2020

Sushant death probe: NCB mulls on filing criminal case after analysing alleged 'drug link'

ED probe into 'drug angle'

ED has analysed Whatsapp conversations between Rhea and the others regarding consuming weed and Cannabidoil (CBD) illegally since 2017. It summarises three conversations which point to - illegal procurement of weed by Showik in April-May 2020, Saha delivering CBD to Rhea to allegedly mix with Rajput's coffee in November 2019 and similar such conversations about procuring weed illegally in March 2017 and April 2020. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has already registered a case and will probe into the case.

However the NCB's role in the case is limited as the act of using drugs has to be on certain levels of possession and consumption for it to be illegal, say sources. The ED is currently probing into the money laundering angle in the case, based on the FIR lodged by Sushant's family alleging siphoning of funds to the tune of Rs 15 crores by Rhea Chakraborty from late actor's accounts. Rhea, her brother Showik, father Indrajit and Saha have all been questioned by the ED, and as per sources.

In Sushant case, NCB to grill 20 suspects over Rhea drug link including Bollywood cartel

Sushant Rajput Probe

After over two months' investigation, Mumbai police have claimed that Sushant passed away due to suffocation, asphyxia. The Mumbai police have questioned 56 people till date including - Mahesh Bhatt, Aditya Chopra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Apoorva Mehta, Rajeev Masand. The Bihar police have lodged an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and five others booking them for 'abetment to suicide, cheating, and conspiracy' - this has now been transferred to the CBI after the Supreme Court allowed it to take over. Five CBI teams are currently in the city probing into the case and have questioned several witnesses like Sushant's building guard, cook, flatmate Siddarth Pithani and is allegedly set to question Rhea and her family. Apart from the CBI, the NCB, ED and the Mumbai police are still probing into the 34-year-old's demise when he was found dead in his Bandra residence on June 14.

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's tally crosses 33-lakh mark; Maha postpones MPSC exams

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.