Sushant Singh Rajput's Film 'Dil Bechara' Gets A Launch Date; Details Inside

The trailer of Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara is all set to release on July 6. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the exciting news on Twitter along with the new poster of the film. In the happy poster, Sushant can be seen riding a bike while actress Sanjana Sanghi who is set to mark her debut in Bollywood with the film, is sitting behind with her head rested on his back.

Dil Bechara's trailer launch date

The Mukesh Chhabra directorial film had been in the pipeline for a long time. The film’s theatrical release was planned this year on May 8, but due to the lockdown and the rise of the pandemic, its big-screen release was shifted to a direct-to-digital release. Now the makers have revealed the date for the trailer launch which came as a big surprise for the excited fans. Apart from the two leads, the film also features Saif Ali Khan in a special role. The film is set to hit the digital platform on Disney Plus Hotstar on July 24.

Read: Sanjana Sanghi Posts BTS Gem For Sushant's Fans, Recalls 'days Of Endless Laughter On Set'

Read: Sanjana Sanghi Shares Note On 'Dil Bechara's Release: 'Time To Celebrate A Legendary Life'

TRAILER DROPS TOMORROW... New poster of #DilBechara... Stars #SushantSinghRajput... Costars #SanjanaSanghi and #SaifAliKhan in a special role... Directed by Mukesh Chhabra... Will premiere on #DisneyPlusHotstar on 24 July 2020. pic.twitter.com/FtE7UWSKKr — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 5, 2020

Earlier, Sanjana who is quite nervous about her first film recalled her script reading sessions with the late actor Sushant and director Mukesh. Sanjana recalled how both had studied the script thoroughly. She shared, “We both, nerds, had read the script down to its last word respectively, and both our copies looked like they were tattered old novels that had aged over years, with post-it marks, and added notes - the works. I was a bundle of nerves. Mukesh asked me to just relax, and we all jumped right in.”

Food was another factor had helped the pair bond time, Sanjana said, “Mukesh, him and I - all helpless foodies. We ordered a lavish spread. Looked at the dining table, yet we 3 decided to take to the floor, spread our meal on a mat, and started gorging."

"He mocked me for how much food I can eat, but the food was a huge mutual love for us in addition to academia,” Sanjana revealed. Apart from this, the actress even shared a beautiful picture with the late actor remembering him. In a still from their upcoming film, Sanjana wrote, 'Oye? I need to laugh till my stomach hurts at all your bad jokes."

Read: Sanjana Sanghi Recalls Script-reading With Sushant, Reveals His Gift Tucked In Her Drawer

Read: 'Oye? I Need To...': Sanjana Sanghi Pens A Heartfelt Note For Sushant Singh Rajput

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.