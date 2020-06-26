Sanjana Sanghi Shares Note On 'Dil Bechara's Release: 'Time To Celebrate A Legendary Life'

Sanjana Sanghi who is all set to mark her debut into Bollywood with her latest release Dil Bechara penned a heartwarming note for her co-actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The actress who was excited about the release of the film opened up about the release being halted firstly due to the ongoing pandemic and later the tragic news of losing her co-actor. Sanjana shared a voice note on her Instagram page and spoke about the burning desire of people to watch Sushant’s last film in the theatres.

Sanjana Sanghi's views on digital release of Dil Bechara

In the audio clip, Sanjana said that the thought of people craving and wanting to see the actor perform once again just touched her at the center of her heart. Further, she said that the entire team of the film has toiled for two and a half years to put together their ounce of blood and sweat and bring forward a masterpiece that should strike the right chord in the hearts of Sushant’s fans and hopefully she’s as well.

Sanjana said in the clip, that the film was always meant to be relished on the big screens. But she went on to explain that who would have imagined that a devastating global pandemic would hit the world on May 8th which was the release date of their film. He pandemic later resulted in the closure of everything including cinema halls. Later, she mentioned that “being the lead actress of my very first film, had never in my dreams had imagined any of this to be true. But, it seems like all of this is true. And take my word for it, it nearly feels impossible to come to terms with it.”

She further asked people to find a silver lining amid so many dark clouds to overcome the pain in the hearts of the people. Sanjana said called her film a ray of hope and love and that silver lining that will reach every home soon.

The audio paying tribute to the actor concluded when Sanjana urged people to join in and celebrate the actor by watching the film “whenever possible, the number of times they want, with people they want to. Pause whenever they want to, cry with the team, laugh with the team. But just don’t forget to celebrate with us, his life, his work. Our film, our dream.”

While captioning the post, she penned a lengthy note in memory of the actor. She mentioned that it's time to give a tribute, to embrace these extremely challenging circumstances people are into. She also wrote that if a film needs to be made successful and hit, it does not have to fair well on the box office. The love of the fans and audience are sufficient to make t a super hit one. Sanjana later wrote that its time that people should not make an issue with the size of the screen, instead they should make it about the size of their hearts, and fill up with as much love, joy and pride as they can with this tale of love and labour.

Dil Bechara, which is Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film, will release online. Streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar announced that the film, which marks casting director Mukesh Chhabra’s directorial debut, will begin streaming from July 24.

