SSR's Family Lawyer On Rhea's Statement: 'Don't Understand How Love Angle Can Help Her'

Actress Rhea Chakraborty on Sunday appeared before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for questioning in the drugs case linked to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. A team led by NCB joint director Sameer Wankhede had visited Rhea's house to serve summons to her for joining the probe.

Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde soon after released a statement saying, 'She is ready for arrest as it's witch-hunt'. Maneshinde further said, "If loving someone is a crime she’ll face consequences of her love. Being innocent she hasn’t approached any court for an anticipatory bail in all cases foisted by Bihar Police with CBI, ED & NCB."

Reacting to this, Sushant's family lawyer Vikas Singh's representative Varun Singh said, "If she may not be able to answer properly during the confrontation then she may be arrested soon. It's a strange argument that how stating love can protect her from a court of law. I don't understand how the love angle can help her if she thinks so she should go to court and speak all this. Can't say anything on the drugs angle until and unless it is proved in court, but yes if there is anything such then it's gonna help us."

Sushant death probe: CBI questions ambulance driver Akshay based on calls to Sandip Ssingh

NCB grills Rhea Chakraborty

The accused in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case are facing the heat of the central agencies' investigation along with numerous angles. So far, prime accused Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty, Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda were arrested on Friday by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Staff-member Dipesh Sawant was arrested on Saturday, grilled overnight and the NCB has now been granted his custody till September 9.

SENSATIONAL: CBI probing if Sushant was forcefully given drugs; if Rhea introduced him

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty also reached the NCB office for questioning in connection with the drug angle in the case. The agency will also take her statements on points where they feel that the statements of Dipesh Sawant, Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda’s do not match.

As per sources, the agency has evidence that drugs were being supplied to several high-profile individuals and the agency is trying to pinpoint this drug distribution, sources said.

NCB has so far arrested eight individuals in the case, namely, Abbas Lakhani, Karan Arora, Abdel Basit Parihar, Samuel Miranda, Showik Chakraborty, Dipesh Sawant, Kaizan Ebrahim and Zaid Vilatra after registering case under sections 20, 27 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS).

