SENSATIONAL: CBI Probing If Sushant Was Forcefully Given Drugs; If Rhea Introduced Him

As the NCB furthers its investigation into the Sushant Singh Rajput case drug angle, Republic TV has learnt that the CBI is also probing a specific matter in the probe in relation to SSR's death. Sources have revealed that the CBI is still looking at whether Sushant Singh Rajput was forcibly administered certain banned drugs, as was alleged through several WhatsApp chats between Rhea and others.

In coordination with the NCB, the probe agency will also conclude as to when and how Sushant was introduced to drugs and if prime accused Rhea Chakraborty has a role in it. Alongside, the NCB is also probing the drug nexus in Bollywood and among politicians in Mumbai, in connection with Sushant’s case. Findings of the same will be shared with the CBI.

Other angles in question

Party angle:

The CBI plans to call all those who attended the party at Disha Salian’s Malad residence to probe any potential link between the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. On Thursday, it had summoned Cornerstone CEO Bunty Sajdeh, marking the first such move that ostensibly links the two and the probe.

Money Laundering Angle:

The Enforcement Directorate has shared its findings with the CBI. So far, they have come across an expenditure of around Rs 50 lakh, which was incurred by Rhea, sources said.

Nepotism:

At a later stage, this angle too will be explored by CBI. This is primarily to rule out all possible angles before they come to any conclusion.

CBI probe so far

The CBI has not arrived at any conclusion so far, sources have said. They have kept Sushant's case open to homicide and suicide or abetment to suicide angle, rebutting reports by certain media that the murder angle was closed. So far, CBI’s own forensic team has shared a preliminary analysis of the crime scene, while top forensic sources have told Republic that the AIIMS report will still take some time. The CBI had earlier outlined a list of technical and procedural lapses by the Mumbai Police.

The probe has picked up in the last few days, however, with key players such as Sandip Ssingh being called, even as a number of others who have been interrogated by the CBI being arrested by the NCB as part of its own probe. Showik's connection to alleged drug dealing and a modus-operandi has come to light.

NCB probe so far

Meanwhile, the NCB has summoned Rhea Chakraborty in its drug cartel probe. Rhea Chakraborty will be grilled on her alleged role in the drug angle that has unfolded following Sushant's death, in which her brother Showik has already been arrested. Apart from him, seven others including Abbas Lakhani, Karan Arora, Abdel Basit Parihar, Samuel Miranda, Dipesh Sawant, Kaizan Ebrahim and Zaid Vilatra have been arrested.

