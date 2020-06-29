When Sushant Singh Rajput Revealed His Mother's Name Is A Part Of His Name

Sushant Singh Rajput during one of his earlier chats with his fans revealed that his name has a part of his mother's name. One of Sushant Singh Rajput's fan pages shared a screenshot of the chat online on Sunday. In the chat, a fan asks what does his name mean, Sushant Singh Rajput replies, "It means anything and everything at the same time." (sic) Sushant Singh Rajput adds, "The best part is the middle heart part of my name which is also my mother's name; s USHA nt. See, how wonderful."(sic)

Check out the screenshot

Reportedly, Sushant Singh Rajput's mother died in 2002. Sushant Singh Rajput often used to share amusing things about his late mother. Incidentally, Sushant Singh Rajput's last social media post was on his mother and her demise. Sharing her photo, Sushant wrote: "Blurred past evaporating from teardrops. Unending dreams carving an arc of smile, And a fleeting life, negotiating between the two... #माँ ." (sic)

Recently, Sushant Singh Rajput's family released an official statement, where they revealed that the deceased actor's childhood home would be turned into a memorial for his fans and admirers. The memorial would have the actor's personal memorabilia and belongings on display for his fans and admirers, disclosed Sushant's family in the statement. In the statement, Sushant Singh Rajput's family also said that they would be starting Sushant Singh Rajput Foundation to support and provide a platform for all young talents from the field of science, cinema, and sports to make their mark.

Sushant Singh Rajput's career

Sushant Singh Rajput, who hails from Patna, came to Mumbai to pursue acting. He reportedly started his acting career with a theatre group Ekjute. Following this, he started appearing in television commercials. Sushant Singh Rajput got his first break with Balaji Telefilms' show Kis Desh Hai Meraa Dil, where he played a prominent role. Soon after, the actor got to play the lead role in Zee TV's Pavitra Rishta, which made him a household name.

Sushant Singh Rajput made his Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor's Kai Po Che. The movie, starring Sushant Singh Rajput, Rajkummar Rao, and Amit Sadh in the lead, was based on Chetan Bhagat's book 3 Mistakes of My Life. The film garnered positive response from the audience and critics, turning Sushant into an overnight sensation. Sushant Singh Rajput was last seen in Tarun Mansukhani's Drive alongside Jacqueline Fernandez.

