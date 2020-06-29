Sonu Sood Argues Both Sides Of Bollywood Blamegame After Sushant Singh Rajput's Death

Recently, Sonu Sood opined his thoughts about the on-going debates in Bollywood, post, Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise. In an interview with a news portal, Sonu Sood exclaimed that people will talk about it for a few days and then move on towards something new. Sonu said that a new outsider will come into the industry to become an actor and he too will grapple to get noticed and bag a film.

Speaking more about how Sushant Singh Rajput's fans have been angry on one section of Bollywood, Sonu reportedly added that it is not right to blame one section of the industry for someone’s death. Sonu Sood further added that while netizens are blaming certain people in Bollywood, it is also very difficult for those individuals to hear someone blame them for someone’s death. Talking about how they are the ones who have given life to a lot of people in the industry, Sood added that people need to respect that and let time decide what is right.

Sonu Sood also recalled the time when he was a struggler and also spoke about the time when he watched a shooting at film city. The Arundhati actor revealed that when he was watching the shoot, somebody asked him if he was an actor. After which, Sonu said that he replied and told him that he was not an actor, but had only come there to watch the shooting. The Dabangg actor added that he felt that it was very easy to become an actor at that time, but it doesn’t happen like that in reality, Sood added.

Sonu additionally also went on to reveal that no matter how talented and strong people are, it is very difficult to set a mark in the industry. Calling Sushant’s demise is a 'huge tragedy', Sonu Sood exclaimed that a lot of people have great things to say about Sushant, but Sood expressed that he feels people should stay calm and not pounce on someone and hold them responsible.

Sushant Singh Rajput's demise

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020, at his Bandra residence in Mumbai, after seemingly committing suicide. His untimely demise has left fans shattered. The late actor's close friends have been time and again called at the Bandra police station to record their statements. Moreover, many celebrities have also taken to social media to highlight various concerns when it comes to the wellbeing of health. Sushant's last film, Dil Bechara, will be released on an OTT platform on July 24.

