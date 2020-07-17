Sanjana Sanghi Crosses 900K Followers On Instagram; Shows 'gratitude' As Fans Celebrate

Sanjana Sanghi is all set to make her debut as a leading actor in Dil Bechara starring Sushant Singh Rajput. She has recently become a well-known name with the release of Dil Bechara trailer and songs. Now the actor has crossed 900k followers on Instagram and her fans celebrated her achievement. Read to know more.

Sanjana Sanghi crosses 900k followers on Instagram

Sanjana Sanghi has been quite active on her Instagram handle. She has recently surpassed 900k followers on social media platforms with 537 posts and 713 followings. Fans of Sanjana celebrated her achievement as they made photo edits congratulating the actor. She even shared some of the fans edit on her Instagram story. She captioned a picture, “Love You guys!” with a folded hand, star and red heart emoji. Her caption in other post read, “I can literally ,fell all your love. Thank you. This is too king of you all.” Accompanied by emoticons. Check the posts Sanjana shared on her Instagram story.

Sanjana Sanghi in Bollywood

Sanjana Sanghi made her acting debut as Mandy Kaul in Imtiaz Ali’s Rockstar (2011) starring Ranbir Kapoor and Nargis Fakhri in the lead. The actor then appeared in two films in 2017. She played young Mita in Hindi Medium featuring Irrfan Khan, Saba Qamar, Deepak Dobriyal, Amrita Singh, and others. She was then seen as Katty in Fukrey Returns which has an ensemble cast of Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Ali Fazal, Richa Chaddha, Manjot Singh, Priya Anand, Vishakha Singh, Pankaj Tripathi, and more.

Rockstar is considered as a cult classic with a blockbuster soundtrack. Hindi Medium was a sleeper hit and Fukrey Returns was also successful at the box office. After working in a number of films, Sanjana Sanghi will be making her debut as a lead actor in Dil Bechara.

About 'Dil Bechara'

Helmed by Mukesh Chhabra in his directorial debut, Dil Bechara serves as the last film of Sushant Singh Rajput and lead debut film of Sanjana Sanghi. It is based on the popular 2012 novel The Fault in Our Stars by John Green. The movie was initially titled as Kizie Aur Manny, based on the character names of Sanjana and Sushant in the film. Released a week ago, Dil Bechara trailer became the most liked trailer around the globe with currently having 10 million likes and 76 million views. The movie will miss its theatrical release. Dil Bechara will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from July 24, 2020.

