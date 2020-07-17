Sanjana Sanghi Shares Melancholy BTS Video Dancing With Sushant Singh Rajput

Dil Bechara star Sanjana Sanghi recently shared a throwback video with late actor and co-star Sushant Singh Rajput on her Instagram story. The video also featured the song The Horizon of Saudade, which is a song composed by A.R. Rahman for Dil Bechara. Apart from the video, Sanjana also shared a few other snaps from the movie. Take a look at the video that Sanjana Sanghi shared:

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput & Sanjana Sanghi's love song from 'Dil Bechara' to release on July 15

'In Between Shots'

Pic Credit: Sanjana Sanghi's Instagram

Sanjana Sanghi recently shared a few snaps on her story that were all related to her new film - Dil Bechara. The first snap was a melancholy video with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The video is shot in Jamshedpur and features Sanjana and Sushant candidly dancing on the sets of their movie. Both the stars are seen holding hands and Sanjana looks completely smitten by Sushant in the video. Sanjana mentions how the video was taken in between shots and writes - In between shots. Just Being. That's it.

Also Read | 'Dil Bechara' cast looks impressive with passionate and talented artists; Details here

Sanjana also re-posted another snap on her Instagram that was shared by Joe D'souza, a fashion photographer. The picture featured Swastika Mukherjee sitting next to Sanjana on a bicycle rickshaw. Both the actors are listening to the director's instructions and look like they are in a daze. Other shooting equipment are also visible in the picture. The post was originally shared by Swastika Mukherjee with a lovely caption about mothers. Swastika wrote - Mothers are always overprotective, be it the Sun rays or heartbreaks or health issues. Once a mother, always a mother, be it reel or real. Kizie Basu (@ Sanjana Sanghi juug juug jio bachha...

Also Read | Harish Kalyan plays and sings Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Dil Bechara' title song; watch

Pic Credit: Sanjana Sanghi's Instagram

In the third snap, Sanjana shared a fan art video of the movie. In the video, Sushant and Sanjana's characters can be seen animated. In the video, Sanjana says to Sushant - I am not your girlfriend, to which Sushant replies - not today! Take a look:

Pic Credit: Sanjana Sanghi's Instagram

Dil Bechara is a movie that is based on the very famous novel The Fault In Our Stars by John Green. This movie will mark Sanjana Sanghi's debut in the industry and also the last movie to feature Sushant Singh Rajput. Dil Bechara will be available for streaming on July 24 on Disney+Hotstar.

Also Read | Dil Bechara: Sushant Singh Rajput's trailer sets new record after beating 'Avengers'

Promo Pic Credit: Sanjana Sanghi's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.