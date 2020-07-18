When Sushant Singh Rajput Opened Up About Kriti Getting Blamed For His Breakup With Ankita

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput had opened up in an interview a few years ago talking about his reactions to Kriti Sanon being blamed for his breakup with his ex Ankita Lokhande. Here is an interview excerpt from the time he talked with an entertainment portal about whether Kriti being linked up to his breakup with Ankita has changed his equation with Kriti. Take a look.

When late actor Sushant Singh Rajput commented on Kriti Sanon

In an interview with the entertainment portal, Sushant Singh Rajput opened about his love life and the linkup rumours surrounding it. SSR's breakup with his Pavitra Rishta costar Ankita Lokhande came as a shock to many fans. At that time people even speculated his Raabta costar, Kriti Sanon, to have been the reason for breaking these two love birds.

Sushant was asked about how do these rumours about Kriti affect him. To which he replied stating that nothing has changed as far as his rapport with Kriti is concerned. Sushant said that it was, however, absurd to hear that Kriti was responsible for their breakup and the rumour that both of them are using their linkup news for promoting their movie Raabta was simply unbelievable. He added stating that the day he used something else other than his acting skills to be in this industry is the day that he will quit the industry.

The late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande met on the sets of Pavitra Rishta. The duo dated for over 6 years and was reportedly in a live-in relationship. They even planned to get married but soon, it was reported that they called it splits. Sushant Singh Rajput passed way at 34 at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. His last rites took place at the Pawan Hands Crematorium in Mumbai on June 15.

Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara

Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise left all his fans and the entire country in a state of shock. He was last seen on the big screen with Shraddha Kapoor in Chhichhore. Sushant Singh Rajput’s last movie Dil Bechara is all set to release after a week on July 24, 2020, on Disney+ Hotstar.

As a tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput, the movie will be available for both the subscribers and non-subscribers of the OTT platform. The music of the film is composed by AR Rahman. It is based on John Green’s popular novel The Fault in Our Stars. The book was previously adapted for a film with the same name in Hollywood.

