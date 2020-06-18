When Sushant Opened Up About Split With Ankita: Not Every Experience Teaches You Something

Sushant Singh Rajput's death has left the whole film fraternity in a state of shock. He was in a relationship with actor Ankita Lokhande for quite some time and he had also asked her to marry him on the sets of a dance reality show in 2011. However, the two called it quits in 2016. In an old interview with a daily portal, the actor had opened up about his breakup with then-girlfriend Ankita and the idea of falling in love again.

Sushant Singh Rajput on his breakup with Ankita Lokhande

Sushant Singh Rajput had made his breakup with Ankita Lokhande official in 2016. Post this, many rumours about the couple started floating around. While Ankita had maintained a dignified silence, Sushant Singh Rajput opened up about it in an interview with a daily portal.

In the interview, Sushant Singh Rajput somewhat opened up about his breakup with Ankita Lokhande. However, the actor reportedly deviated from the topic soon. When prodded about how the relationship had affected him, Sushant had said that not every experience in life teaches one something.

Further, into the interview, Sushant Singh Rajput was asked if he still believed in love. To this, Sushant had replied that he believed in love and would "glide and fly in love". He had also added that love and logic are not necessarily dependent on each other but also not mutually exclusive. He said that one has to find ways to be both more often than not.

Sushant Singh Rajput had addressed the rumours about his breakup in a tweet as well. In reference to the kind of rumours that were floating about him and Ankita Lokhande, Sushant had said that neither was Ankita an "alcoholic" nor was he a "womaniser". People tend to grow apart and its "unfortunate".

In the interview, the late actor also opened up about the tag of "womaniser". He said that such labels do not bother him. He also recalled an unsavoury thing written about him which said he had been physically intimate with a man and a woman to get roles in movies.

Sushant Singh Rajput died on Sunday, June 14, 2020. He was found hanging from the ceiling of his Bandra residence by his domestic help. The actor's last rites were performed on Tuesday by his family members who flew down from Patna. Sushant's funeral was also attended by Rhea Chakraborty, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor, Vivek Oberoi, Rajkummar Rao, Jacky Bhagnani, and a few others.

