'Sushant Singh Rajput award for best newcomer', Shekhar Suman to suggest to Bihar CM

A highlight of the four months since the death of Sushant Singh Rajput has been numerous gestures held in his memory. Be it hashtags on social media that attracted global attention or protest marches in various cities, ‘SSRians’ have been vociferous in hailing the late actor and seeking justice for him. In the latest, Shekhar Suman suggested that an award for best newcomer could be dedicated in his name or a scholarship, and that he will raise the recommendation with the Bihar Chief Minister.

Shekhar Suman suggests award in Sushant Singh Rajput’s name

Taking to Twitter, Shekhar Suman suggested that the film industry or the Bihar government institute an award in honour of Sushant Singh Rajput for the best newcomer of the year. Also suggesting a scholarship, the actor shared that he would definitely make the recommendations to Bihar CM.

We shld just let Sushant be in a peaceful state.Enveloped in the brouhaha of sweet n gentle memories.Dipped in the sugar-honey goodness of warmth,affection and camaraderie .Otherwise the opportunists and the vultures wd feast on him and vandalize his purity. — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) October 18, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput had been among the very few stars of the film industry, particularly one from a non-filmy family, who had achieved success in a short time frame of seven years. Taking the film industry by storm with his debut Kai Po Che, he went on to star in blockbusters like PK, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Chhichhore and successful films like Shuddh Desi Romance, Kedarnath, apart from critically acclaimed roles in Detective Byomkesh Bakshy and Sonchirya.

Shekhar Suman on Sushant

Recently, Shekhar Suman had also urged fans to let Sushant remain in ‘peaceful state’ amid the controversies surrounding his death. He warned against the ‘vultures vandalising his purity’, as he urged them to remember his ‘sweet and gentle memories’ and ‘goodness of warmth, affection and camaraderie.’ This was expressing his dissatisfaction over the pace of the investigation being led by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Shekhar Suman had been one of the first to raise loopholes in the death of Sushant. He had visited SSR’s family in Patna, which is also his hometown, and met politicians to raise demand for a CBI probe into the case days after the death.

Recently, a ‘Padyatra’ had been initiated in Patna, followed by events in Varanasi and Kolkata, where Sushant’s fans gathered in big numbers, seeking ‘justice for SSR’ and answers from the agencies, shouting slogans and holding banners.

The CBI recently clarified that they were still probing all angles as it hit out at the ‘speculative reports’ surrounding his death. This is apart from the separate investigations being led by the Enforcement Directorate and Narcotics Control Bureau.

