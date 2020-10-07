In Sushant Case, Shekhar Suman Worried Over Delay In Justice; claims Difficult Path Ahead

Shekhar Suman on Twitter expressed concern over the lack of attention being given to Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case that has been ongoing for over 3 months. He addressed fans of the late actor on social media and claimed that it's important to raise voices in seeking justice for Sushant.

He wrote in Hindi, "It is important that we make noise so that Sushant's case is not silenced. The path however has become complicated and difficult. The other affairs of the country are taking precedence over this case and that is natural. What's next? And till when? That's a big question."

Sushant ka mamla shaant na ho isliye hum sab ka ashaant rehna zaroori hai.Lekin raasta bahut jatil aur kathin ho chuka hai.Desh ke doosre mamlon ke aage ye case peeche ho raha hai jo swabhavik hai.Ab kya?aur kab tak?ye ek bada sawaal hai. — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) October 7, 2020

Shekhar Suman has been well-acquainted with the developments in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case since he visited the late actor's home in Bihar within days of his death in June this year. He has time and again raised his voice on social media in support of the ongoing investigation in the probable cause of the actor's death. Saddened by the number of loopholes in the case despite a threefold investigation, actor Shekhar Suman on Sunday said, “even in the adverse circumstances, the supporters of SSR would continue to fight for the truth.”

The actor said there is a tiny glimmer of hope still left when the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) files its report in Sushant’s case and said the truth never dies. “But we won't give up. Not yet. There is a tiny glimmer of hope still left when the CBI files its report. Even if that is adverse, we shall keep fighting; in our heart of hearts for we know the truth. And truth never dies,” he added.

Rhea Chakraborty granted bail but Showik stays in jail

Rhea Chakraborty has been granted bail by the Bombay High Court after close to a month stay in Narcotics Control Bureau custody for alleged involvement in a drug cartel. Sushant Singh Rajput's staff Samuel Miranda and Dipesh Sawant have also received bail. The high court, however, rejected the bail applications of her brother Showik Chakraborty and alleged drug peddler Abdul Parihar.

Rhea has been asked to inform the investigating officer if she plans to leave Greater Mumbai. The High court ordered Rhea to mark her presence for ten days in the nearest police station for ten days after release. She should deposit her passport and should not travel outside the country without the prior permission of the court.

Meanwhile, the CBI team probing the case has returned to Mumbai to begin phase 2 of the investigation. It had on Tuesday issued summons to a witness who saw Rhea and Sushant meet on June 13, a day before Sushant's death, in a Republic newsbreak.

