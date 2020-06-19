Sushant Singh Rajput As A Background Dancer For Aishwarya Rai In THIS Video Is Unmissable

The untimely demise of Sushant Singh Rajput has put the entire industry to a sudden jolt. Since his death, a number of his fans and peers from the film industry have come forward and shared their condolences over the passing of the Kedarnath actor along with discussions on the importance as well as the perseverance of one's mental health. Many videos of Sushant have now been going viral on social media along with the one wherein he can be seen as a background dancer for actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at the Commonwealth Games in the year 2006. For the unversed, Sushant was a part of ace choreographer Shaimak Davar's dance troupe before stepping into Bollywood.

Sushant Singh Rajput as a background dancer

The die-hard fans of the actor have found a video wherein Sushant can be seen dancing along with the rest of Shaimak's troupe behind Aishwarya. The performance was reportedly a closing ceremony act in the event. On the video, one can see a hit and miss glimpse of the Chhichhore actor dancing behind Aishwarya. One can see him dancing with the utmost passion and dedication in the video. According to media reports, the Kedarnath actor was also a part of the Hrithik Roshan starrer song Dhoom Again from Dhoom 2 wherein he was also seen as a background dancer.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan mourns the loss of the actor

Aishwarya also took to her social media recently to offer her condolences to the passing away of the Drive actor. She also prayed strength and prayers for the late actor's family and loved ones. Take a look at her Instagram story.

The news of the Raabta actor's death was reported on Sunday, June 14, 2020. He was found hanging from the ceiling of his Bandra home by his domestic help. The actor's last rites were performed on Tuesday in the presence of his family members. Bollywood celebrities like Rhea Chakraborty, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and a few others were in attendance at Sushant's funeral.

The actor made his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che. Since then he had acted in many critically acclaimed films like MS Dhoni, Raabta, Kedarnath, Detective Bomkesh Bakshi, P.K., Sonchiriya and many more. His last silver screen release was the Nitesh Tiwari directorial Chhichore. The movie also starred Shraddha Kapoor and was well-received by the audience.

