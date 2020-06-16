Sushant Singh Rajput Treated My Brother Like Family, Bearing His Expenses: Vikas Guppta

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death has left the whole Indian film and television fraternity shocked. Condolences are pouring in for the actor's family and many celebrities who knew him week are recounting their memories of him. Recently, Vikas Gupta took to his Instagram account to pen an open letter on the Sushant Singh Rajput's death and also revealed some details about their friendship.

Vikas Gupta pens an open letter on Sushant Singh Rajput's death

In the open letter posted by Vikas Gupta on his Instagram, he talked about mental health and battling depression. Towards the end of the letter, however, he spoke of his bond with the late Sushant Singh Rajput. Vikas recounted how he and Sushant would spend hours at a coffee shop talking about their "dreams of future".

Vikas Gupta also added in the note that Sushant Singh Rajput had sheltered Vikas' brother, Siddharth Gupta for months at end. He also bore all the expenses and never asked for rent. Sushant and Siddharth were known to be very good friends. In the post, Vikas also said that Sushant had "taught him, loved him & trained him" better than Vikas could ever do.

Towards the end of the letter, Vikas Gupta wrote that he was grateful for Sushant Singh Rajput's kindness towards his brother. He also expressed his regret for not being able to be there for the late actor and added that he needed help himself. Take a look at the post:

Siddharth Gupta, who was Sushant Singh Rajput's close friend and ex-roommate also took to his Instagram to post pictures and videos of them together. He also posted pictures from their trip which they took a few months back. In the post, Siddharth also talked about the issues of mental health and well-being.

Sushant Singh Rajput's death was reported on Sunday, June 14, 2020. The late actor was found hanging from the ceiling of his Bandra residence. He was also known to be suffering from depression. On June 15, his last rites were carried out in Vile Parle crematorium. Apart from Sushant's family, his close friends from the industry like Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Rhea Chakraborty, Rajkummar Rao, Vivek Oberoi and others were also in attendance at his funeral.

Meanwhile, #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput has been trending on Twitter since yesterday. The Twitterverse seems divided on the opinion that Sushant Singh Rajut took his life due to nepotism and not getting work in Bollywood. Sushant's last film on the silver screen was Chhichore. He had Dil Bechara, Takadum and Rifleman in his kitty.

Image credit: Sushant Singh Rajput Instagram, Vikas Gupta Instagram

