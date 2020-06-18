Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Pens An Emotional Post For The Actor; Deletes It Later

Sushant Singh Rajput's death left the film industry as well as his family in a state of shock. Recently his sister, Shweta Singh Kirti had penned an emotional note for him on social media. However, she has deleted it after some time. Here's what it is about.

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister pens a heartfelt note for her brother

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister, Shweta took to her social media to pen a heartfelt note for her late brother. In it, she wrote she knew he was in a lot of pain and that he was a fighter who was bravely fighting his battle. She then expressed how sorry she felt about the pains he had to go through alone. She also added that if she could, she would have given him all her happiness.

Along with the post, Shweta Singh Kirti also shared a handwritten note sent to her by Sushant Singh Rajput and a photo of him. However, the post was later deleted. Take a look:

Recently, in another post, Shweta had confirmed that her family has flown back to Patna. She also revealed that they would be immersing the actor’s ashes today. She also asked everyone to pray for the late actor and send him off with "fond memories" and love.

Sushant Singh Rajput made his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che. Since then he had acted in many films like MS Dhoni, Raabta, Kedarnath, Detective Bomkesh Bakshi, P.K., Sonchiriya and many more. His last silver screen release was Chhichore. The movie also starred Shraddha Kapoor and was a massive box office hit. Sushant also had three films in his kitty, namely Dil Bechara, Takadum and Rifleman.

The news Sushant Singh Rajput's death was reported on Sunday, June 14, 2020. He was found hanging from the ceiling of his Bandra residence by his domestic help. The actor's last rites were performed on Tuesday in the presence of family. Bollywood celebrities like Rhea Chakraborty, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and a few others also attended Sushant's funeral.

