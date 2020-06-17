AAyushmann Hadn't Been In Touch With Sushant; Says 'Never Know What’s Behind That Smile'

The tragic news of Sushant Singh Rajput's death has left the whole film fraternity shocked. In a recent interview with a magazine, actor Ayushmann Khurrana recently opened about not being in touch with Sushant for a year. Here's what it is about.

Ayushmann Khurrana opens up about Sushant Singh Rajput's death

In the interview, Ayushmann Khurrana opened up about having lost touch with Sushant since the past year but was shocked at the news of his death. He said that he felt a kinship with Sushant because both of them had transitioned from the television industry into Bollywood. He also revealed that he had known the late actor from their days in the television industry. Talking about Sushant's battle with depression, Ayushmann said one can never know what is there behind someone's smile or "that social media post".

Ayushmann Khurrana also called everyone's attention to the importance of mental health and treating depression. He said that mental health is not taken seriously in India and treated with callousness. He added that no one realises that someone could be "terminally mentally ill" but keeping a mask on for the rest of the world. Ayushmann had also tweeted about Sushant Singh Rajput's death saying,

Don’t have much to say. Don’t want to post that smiling selfie with you.

So much of potential.. gone too soon. 💔 #RIPSushant — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) June 14, 2020

Also Read: When Sushant Singh Rajput Said He Could Not Make Friends: "They Don’t Take My Calls"

The tragic news of Sushant Singh's Rajput's death hit the news on Sunday, June 14, 2020. He was found hanging from the ceiling of his Bandra residence. His mortal remains were later taken for post mortem after which his family cremated him in the Ville Parle crematorium. Also in attendance at Sushant's funeral was Kriti Sanon, Shradhha Kapoor, Vivek Oberoi, Rajkummar Rao, Jacky Bhagnani and a few others from Bollywood.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput Treated My Brother Like Family, Bearing His Expenses: Vikas Guppta

Sushant Singh Rajput made his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che after which he went on to work in movies like Raabta, MS Dhoni: An Untold Story, Detective Bomkesh Bakshy, Sonchiraya and a few more. His last movie on the silver screen was Chhichore which also starred Shraddha Kapoor and was a massive hit at the box office. Sushant had three other films in his kitty namely, Dil Bechara, Takadum and Rifleman.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput & Rhea Chakraborty Were Going To Get Married By Year-end?

Also Read: Nikhil Chinapa Shares 'blast From The Past', Makes Ayushmann Khurrana Emotional

Also Read: Sonam Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana & Rashami Desai Mourn Sushant Singh Rajput's Death

Image credit: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram, Sushant Singh Rajput Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.