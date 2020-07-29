Sushant Singh Rajput case: Bihar Police team hold meeting with DCP of Crime Branch, CID

The team of police officers from Bihar Police investigating the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, met the Deputy Commissioner of Police of the Crime Branch of the Criminal Investigation Department on Wednesday. The Mumbai Police had been investigating the case over close to 45 days, since the actor passed away at his Mumbai residence. The meeting came a day after a four-member team had arrived in the city after the Bihar Police registered a First Information Report against Rhea Chakraborty and five others, on the later star’s father KK Singh’s complaint.

Maharashtra: A team of Bihar Police has arrived at the office of Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch, CID, in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput death case pic.twitter.com/sMHdo4hRsA — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2020

Bihar Police to investigate Sushant case

It is being reported that Bihar Police team is likely to visit Sushant’s house and bank amid allegations of embezzlement mentioned in the FIR. They are also set to dig into his social media accounts for relevant details.

Earlier, while speaking to Republic TV, the family’s lawyer Vikas Singh had stated that the family was waiting for progress in the investigation by Mumbai Police. However, they were shocked that no FIR was filed, but were instead asked to name the big production houses, thus taking the investigation into a 'different direction', the lawyer had alleged.

It was also reported that the Bihar Police was hesitant to register the FIR, but Chief Minister Nitish Kumar insisted on swift action.

"He was a Bihar boy. He achieved so much in Mumbai, he was self-made. The entire nation not only Bihar, is rattled by the mysterious circumstances of his death. It's such a big loss. "He has a 74-year-old father. The family approached the Chief Minister (Nitish Kumar). He himself is pained by his death. "He believes in fast justice, that's why he felt this should be done." Bihar Minister Sanjay Jha told Republic TV.

The Bihar Police registered an FIR under sections Sections 340, 342, 380, 406, 420, 306 of IPC, under charges of embezzlement, ‘abetment to suicide, cheating and conspiracy.’ Sushant’s father accused Rhea of abetting the late star’s suicide, claiming she kept complete control of Sushant’s life, kept him away from his family, interfered and discouraged him in his decisions to buy property and sign films, threatened to go public with his medical reports, stole cash and other valuables, while questioning the transfer of Rs 15 crore from Sushant’s account into an unrelated account.

