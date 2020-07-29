Sushant Singh Rajput's Father Raises 7 Questions In Explosive FIR Against Rhea Chakraborty

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case took a drastic turn when his father lodged an FIR against the late actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and five others on July 25. The late actor's father KK Singh lodged an FIR with Rajiv Nagar police station under various sections of IPC, including 306 (abetment of suicide). In the FIR, Sushant Singh Rajput's father has raised seven questions and requested the officials to investigate the same. The seven questions listed out in the FIR are stated below.

Sushant Singh Rajput's father's 7 questions in the FIR

"When Sushant did not suffer from any mental illness before 2019, what happened to him after coming in contact with Rhea Chakraborty?" "If Sushant was suffering from a mental illness and undergoing treatment, why was the family’s permission not taken in written or verbal?" "What were the medicines given and the treatment that doctors were administering to Sushant based on Rhea’s inputs?" "Why did suddenly Rhea leave Sushant alone and broke all contacts with him when she knew he was in a critical situation?" "Why was Rs 15 crore transferred from the Sushant’s account in Kotak Mahindra Bank to another bank account which is not related to my son?" "When Sushant had been popular in the film industry, why did he stop getting film offers after meeting Rhea?" "Why did Rhea stop Sushant from pursuing organic farming when he was looking for suitable land in Kerala with his friend Mahesh?"

Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Sushant Singh Rajput, aged 34, was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in Bandra in Mumbai on June 14. Several political leaders and film personalities have demanded a CBI probe into his case. In the aftermath of his death, over 40 people to date have been interrogated by Mumbai Police. But as per reports, Sushant's family is unhappy about the narrative of the Chhichhore actor suffering from depression and about the course of the investigation by Mumbai Police in the case.

