'Only Property Of Sushant That I Possess': Rhea Attempts Diary Stunt After ED Grilling

After Enforcement Directorate's interrogation with Rhea Chakraborty on Friday regarding money laundering allegations from deceased actor Sushant Singh Rajput's accounts, Rhea has now shared pages from her diary with Sushant's notes on it. Titled 'Gratitude List', the pages shared by Rhea show in Sushant's handwriting that he had been grateful for Rhea, her family, and his pet dog Fudge. Also obliquely commenting on the accusations of owning "properties" in Mumbai with Sushant's money, she shared a picture of Sushant's water flask- his film Chhichhore's merchandise.

Sharing a picture of the page with the "Gratitude List", Rhea has clarified and said, “And this is his handwriting, Lillu is Showik (Rhea's brother), Bebu is me, Sir is my dad, ma'am is my mom, Fudge is his dog “.

With a picture of Sushant's water bottle, it appears that Rhea has advertently said, "The only property of Sushant that I possess". Rhea has been questioned by the ED officials about the dubious transactions from Sushant's account amid the nationwide lockdown as various sources have claimed that she controlled the late actor's finances. She also allegedly possesses two prime properties in Mumbai despite a meagre net worth, as per her Income Tax records.

After over 8 hours of interrogation, Rhea Chakraborty left from the Enforcement Directorate office, late in the evening on Friday, after questioning in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. According to sources, Rhea's personal bodyguard was present.

The statements of Rhea Chakraborty, Shruti Modi (Rhea's business manager and Sushant's former manager) and Showik were recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), officials said. Rajput's friend and roommate, Siddharth Pithani has also been called by the ED to appear on Saturday in connection with the money laundering case that stems from a complaint filed by the actor's father with the Bihar Police in connection with his death, they said.

Rhea's petition at Supreme Court seeking transfer of the case from Bihar to Mumbai

Meanwhile, the Centre Friday moved the Supreme Court seeking to make itself a party to actress Rhea Chakraborty's plea for transferring to Mumbai an FIR, lodged against her in Patna, in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), in its plea filed in the pending petition of Chakraborty, said, "on the transfer of investigation of the... (Patna) case to the CBI, it is clear that the Union of India is a necessary and proper party to the present proceedings."

Rhea has sought transfer of the FIR, accusing her of abetting Rajput's suicide at his Mumbai residence on June 14, from Patna to Mumbai, on the ground of jurisdiction and the top court has recently sought responses from Bihar, Maharashtra and Krishna Kishore Singh, father of the late actor, on her plea.

