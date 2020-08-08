Rhea's Brother Showik And Father Indrojit Chakraborty To Appear Before ED On Monday

In the latest update in Sushant Singh Rajput's death probe, Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty were interrogated for nearly nine hours on Friday by the enforcement directorate at their Ballard Estate office. However, Rhea's brother Showik and father Indrojit Chakraborty will be questioned by the ED on Monday. Rhea and her family have been charged under PMLA by ED after deceased actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father registered an FIR against her under charges of cheating and embezzlement.

Rhea Chakraborty appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday in connection with a money laundering case that she has been accused of by Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh. The 28-year-old arrived at the agency's Ballard Estate office with her brother Showik shortly before noon. Her business manager, Shruti Modi, who also worked for Rajput, also appeared before the agency in response to the ED summons.

Read | Sushant case: Rhea's manager Shruti Modi leaves ED office after over 7-hrs; remains silent

Earlier the ED had rejected her request to postpone recording her statement till the Supreme Court hearing. According to the sources, ED has asked Rhea to submit ITR from April 2015 to March 2020. In her response, Rhea said she 'doesn't have them and will soon submit the ITR of 5 years through her legal team'. ED has also asked Rhea to get the directorship details of the companies she was a part of.

Further, ED asked for Rhea’s Mumbai property papers, which were later brought by Showik Chakraborty, are now submitted before ED.

Read | Bihar govt files affidavit in SC in Sushant death case; accuses Rhea of 'grabbing crores'

Chakraborty's transfer plea at Supreme Court

Meanwhile, the Centre on Friday moved the Supreme Court seeking to make itself a party to actress Rhea Chakraborty's plea for transferring to Mumbai an FIR, lodged against her in Patna, in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), in its plea filed in the pending petition of Chakraborty, said, "on the transfer of investigation of the... (Patna) case to the CBI, it is clear that the Union of India is a necessary and proper party to the present proceedings."

Read | Sushant death case: Rhea Chakraborty leaves ED office; personal bodyguard present

Rhea has sought transfer of the FIR, that accused her of abetting Rajput's alleged suicide at his Mumbai residence on June 14, from Patna to Mumbai, on the ground of jurisdiction and the top court has recently sought responses from Bihar, Maharashtra and Krishna Kishore Singh, father of the late actor, on her plea.

"It is brought on record that the state of Bihar, had consented to the Central government by way of the notification dated August 4, for the CBI to take over the investigation in FIR No...and all consequent proceedings thereto," the plea said. It said that the DoPT issued the notification for the CBI probe in the case on August 5, a day after Bihar government recommended it.

Read | 'We Will Win': Sushant's sister Shweta after Rhea's interrogation concludes at ED office

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.