Sushant Singh Rajput's Co-star Sanjana Sanghi Arrives At Bandra Station For Questioning

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14, 2020. There have been several speculations on the internet where netizens have claimed that the actor was allegedly depressed. Sushant’s parental uncle had also given a quote to a new house saying that Sushant’s family believes that his death 'is a murder and not a suicide'.

Sanjana Sanghi called in for questioning

Following this, an investigation has been started by the Mumbai Police. Because of this investigation, a number of celebrities from the film industry have been asked to come in for questioning. More than 27 people have already been called in for interrogation. Sushant Singh Rajput’s most recent co-star, Sanjana Sanghi was seen at Bandra police station. Reports suggest that Sanjana was called yesterday but was not able to make it because she was in Delhi. It is believed that Sanjana’s statement will be very helpful for this investigation. She is brought in to question and give any information about Sushant's behaviour while he was shooting for Dil Bechara, his last film.

More about Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant had once revealed that he had left his Stanford University scholarship offer to become a backup dancer. He spoke to a news house about the time he had just entered Mumbai to fulfil his dreams. Sushant said that many would call the years before he made it big in Bollywood 'the struggling period'. But he did not agree. This was because Sushant believed that he was not struggling and was already doing what he loved. He said that he met a girl that led him to Shiamak Davar’s group. At that moment, his life went into a spin from that point on. He then gradually managed to make it to the film industry after years of struggle and hardwork.

Sushant’s lat film, Dil Bechara is going to be available on the online streaming platform, Disney+. The movie is based on a famous novel written by John Green, The Fault In Our Stars. This concept is not new because a Hollywood film has done the same with the same title of the book. Mukesh Chhabra is making his directorial debut by earning the leading position for the film. The two leading characters of the film are going to be played by Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi and the rest of the cast involves Saif Ali Khan, Milind Gunaji, Javed Jaffrey among others.

