Sushant Singh's Cheerful Photo With Ankita Lokhande & Kriti Sanon Goes Viral

Sushant Singh Rajput's death has not only sparked a nationwide outrage about the workings of the glamorous film industry but also made the actor famous for his achievements. Fans of the late actor have been mourning his demise by sharing throwback pictures and unseen memories through social media. One such picture of Sushant Singh Rajput has been going viral where he can be seen partying with his ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande and Kriti Sanon along with producer Dinesh Vijan.

Have a look

The smiles on their faces in the photo remind one of simpler times when the late actor was seemingly in the best of health. However, the truth of his unexpected death by suicide has left many of his fans aghast on social media. Not only netizens, but also his co-stars and close friends from the industry have been stunned by the actor's step to end his own life after achieving considerable success and acclaim in his career in Bollywood.

Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh in a conversation with an entertainment portal broke the silence about his son's unfortunate death by suicide on June 14. Talking about Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande, KK Singh said that she has come to Patna to visit him and also Mumbai after Sushant's demise. "Ha wo aayi bhi thi, Bombay bhi aayi thi aur Patna bhi aayi thi." Talking about their break-up, KK Singh said, "Yeh toh sanjog hai, jo hona hota hai hota hai."

Recalling his son's last rites at Pawan Hans crematorium in Mumbai, KK Singh said Kriti Sanon had come up to him personally to talk and pay her respects. He said, "Aaye toh bohot log the lekin humse sirf Kriti Sanon mili thi, ha wo baith ke baat kiya. Hum toh baat nahi kiya, wo jo bol rahi thi hum sunte gaye. Kriti Sanon bagal mein baithi thi na aur kisine bataya toh malum hua ki...par wo thi ya nahi thi wo malum nahi ha par ek smart ladki thi aur bol rahi thi ki pyaara ladka tha, yehi sab baat hai."

Sushant Singh Rajput's death

The Bollywood actor claimed his own life on Sunday, June 14 much to everyone's shock. The post-mortem report declared the reason of his unfortunate death as 'asphyxiation by hanging'. He was laid to rest on June 15 following which his ashes were immersed in the Ganges at his hometown in Patna, Bihar.

