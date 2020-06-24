When Sushant Singh Rajput Cheered For Dhoni As His Biopic Played On TV, Watch Video

Back in 2016, actor Sushant Singh Rajput made his entry into the 100 Crore club with the film MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. Post the news of the actor's demise, fans have been actively sharing many pictures and videos from his life. Recently, a video of Sushant cheering for Dhoni while watching his film has been doing rounds on the internet. Watch the video:

In the video shared by Kushal Zaveri, Sushant Singh Rajput is seen studying as he holds a book and a pen while his film MS Dhoni: The Untold Story plays on TV. During one of the scenes in the film, it shows a parallel storyline of two matches of Dhoni's life where the crowd is cheering him on and the video shows Sushant cheering for him along with the crowd. The actor was heavily admired by the fans for pulling off Dhoni's batting style with ease.

MS Dhoni: The Untold Story hit the screens in September 2016. The film earned a superhit tag at the Box-Office and garnered over ₹216 crores. It narrates the life story of the India ex-captain MS Dhoni. Sushant made his mark in the Bollywood industry through his debut with Kai Po Che in 2013.

Prior to his Bollywood debut, the actor was already a household name with his daily soap Pavitra Rishta alongside Ankita Lokhande. Sushant's last release was Chhichoore alongside Taheer Bhasin, Shraddha Kapoor, and Naveen Polishetty. The film marked his second entry in the 100 Crore club and garnered over ₹210 crores at the Box-Office.

Sushant Singh Rajput's last rites took place at the Pawan Hans Crematorium at Vile Parle in Mumbai on June 15. Many celebrities and friends came in to pay their respects to the actor. Celebrities like Rhea Chakraborty, Kriti Sanon, Vivek Oberoi, Rajkummar Rao, and more came in to pay their last respects. Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti confirmed on her social media that they were going to immerse his ashes on June 18. The late actor's family was later captured doing so in Patna at the River Ganges.

An official statement released by the late actor's team read, "It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work like they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief". Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14 at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. The actor died by suicide and was found by his housemaid. The police have not recovered any suicide note so far and have launched an investigation.

