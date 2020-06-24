When Sushant Singh Rajput & Kriti Sanon Visited A Gurudwara To Seek Blessings; See Pics

Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise has left fans shattered. His fans are time and again sharing heartwarming photos and videos of the late actor. And now, a throwback photo of Sushant with his Raabta co-star Kriti Sanon has surfaced on the internet.

The duo visited Gurudwara Bangla Sahib when just two days were left for the release of their much-anticipated film Raabta in 2017. As seen in the pictures, Sushant Singh Rajput kept it casual with a jacket. Whereas Kriti Sanon, on the other hand, looked as pretty as ever in a pink-peach kurta and palazzo.

Sushant & Kriti's throwback pics at the Gurudwara

The two of them, Kriti and Sushant promoted their film in the capital city of India and caught many eyeballs with their amazing off-screen camaraderie. Reports also have it that Kriti Sanon was the first person to ride in Sushant's new posh ride back then, which was a sparkling blue Maserati Quattroporte. Kriti and Sushant were seen getting clicked by the paps as soon as they left the place.

Also Read | Throwback to when Sushant Singh Rajput & Ankita Lokhande were clicked with Ziva Dhoni, See

Also Read | Unseen Pic of the Day: When Sushant, along with his father, was all smiles for the camera

Even though the movie Raabta did not churn great numbers at the box office, the duo was lauded for their indelible acting skills. Moreover, the songs from the flick still remain fresh in the hearts of fans. Late actor Sushant's song titled Main Tera Boyfriend from Raabta has hit a staggering 358 Million views online. The film, Raabta is helmed by Dinesh Vijan.

Sushant Singh Rajput's demise

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020, at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. His untimely demise has not only created a void in the industry but also ignited the chapter of how nepotism prevails in Bollywood. Post which, celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Ekta Kapoor, Alia Bhatt among others have also limited their comment sections on Instagram. Whereas, many celebrities have also taken to social media to highlight various concerns when it comes to the wellbeing of health.

About Sushant's movie- Dil Bechara

The upcoming movie Dil Bechara would be late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's last film and memory. The film is helmed by Mukesh Chhabra and bankrolled under the banner Fox Star Studios. The movie stars Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi in lead roles. Dil Bechara is an adaptation of the Hollywood flick, The Fault In Our Stars which is a massive hit even today.

Also Read | When Kriti Sanon said Sushant Singh Rajput was a better actor than Varun & Tiger; see here

Also Read | Heartbroken Kriti Sanon says 'A part of my heart has gone away with Sushant Singh Rajput'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.