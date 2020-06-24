Sushant Singh Rajput's Jodhpur fan distributes masks with star's photo amid 'justice' call

The death of Sushant Singh Rajput has sparked a movement. A section of netizens have been vigorously trolling the big names of the film industry and using the hashtag #JusticeforSushantSinghRajput while many have also taken to the streets to demonstrate, as was evident in the late actor’s hometown Patna. Now, amid the COVID-19 situation, the messages are also being displayed on face masks.

While masks with pictures of leaders of the country have surfaced in the market as masks have become a part of everyone’s lives, now a fan of Sushant Singh Rajput has made ones with the Chhichhore star’s photo. The person from Jodhpur has been distributing it in the city with the lines, “Jism haara hu, rooh toh sirf ek parinda hai, dhadkane chal rahi hai, abhi bhai mere, tu abhi bhi mere dil me zinda hai.” (The body has left, but the soul is like a bird, the heart is still beating and you are alive in my heart).

A paparazzi shared the photo on Instagram and wrote how such gestures were doing the rounds amid the calls for ‘justice’ on social media.

Here’s the post

Earlier, some of his fans had held banners and lit candles at the Kargil Chowk at Patna, also demanding a CBI enquiry into his death. Some of the locals have also protested outside a store of Salman Khan’s brand in the city.

Bihar: People gathered at Kargil Chowk in Patna to pay tribute to actor #SushantSinghRajput and demanded Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into his death. (16.06.2020) pic.twitter.com/Dzqjf8OTWA — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2020

Salman is at the centre of the storm ignited against stars of film families, amid speculation that Sushant was allegedly ‘boycotted’ by the big banners and ‘ousted’ from films. Salman and other stars’ comments, jokes on shows, and speculative reports related to Sushant have been going viral and making netizens post strong comments to them on social media.

