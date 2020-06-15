Sushant Singh Rajput No More: Netizens Share Best Memories Of Late Actor

Sushant Singh Rajput's death has created a void in the industry. Social media is flooded with tributes and expressions of grief as not only fans but people from all walks of life are mourning the actor's demise. Sushant's fans have taken to the microblogging platform to pen their heartfelt notes and share their best memories of the late charming star.

Fans share their favourite memories of Sushant

Fans have taken to Twitter and shared many stills of the actor from his super successful films and shared some of Sushant Singh Rajput's endearing videos and clips from the past. Sharing an adorable boomerang of Sushant, a user wrote, "Rest in peace Sushant, you've left us too early. You were a talented, brave, and self-made actor; and having you in the movies was a treat." Take a look.

Rest in peace Sushant, you've left us too early. You were a talented, brave and self-made actor; and having you in the movies was a treat. I'm writing this down for it to register in my mind, but I'm not sure it ever will. I hope you find peace up there, buddy. pic.twitter.com/vOzzH4Ftxq — d mD (@MundaKamaal) June 14, 2020

Netizens share more memories

A fan shared Sushant's breathtaking video, as he grooves with the megastar, Hrithik Roshan. Not to miss how Rajput matches his steps with Hrithik with utmost grace. The duo performs flawlessly on the beats of Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai.

These sweet memories will remain forever in our heart

R.I.P Sushant #SushantSinghRajputpic.twitter.com/ItQHtoun0m — 𝐀𝐣𝐚𝐲 𝐓𝐢𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐢 (@RealAjayTiwari) June 14, 2020

Been following Sushant Singh rajput since 2009 when he was acting in Tv serials , then slowly man started to get roles in movies. I still can't believe we have lost a gem like him. He had a whole life ahead of him man. Hope his soul achieves Moksha. — MAGA (@AfcAdi) June 14, 2020

A wishlist that made me love Sushant for how sorted he was in life



Here is his famous list of dreams. The man was just so brilliant and uniquely curious and intelligent. Truly the smartest in bollywood.



Rest in peace #SushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/THn07ppQXY — Dr Pooja Tripathi (@Pooja_Tripathii) June 14, 2020

We lost a great SRK Fan, Brother and An SRKian like us... He loved SRK so much 💔💔.#RIPSushant #SushantSinghRajput #depression pic.twitter.com/DzQugIM8pg — 𝐒𝐑𝐊𝐢𝐚𝐧 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫 (@black_knightt__) June 14, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away at the age of 34, at his Bandra residence in Mumbai, on June 14, 2020. He was known for his phenomenal performances in movies like Kai Po Che, PK, Shuddh Desi Romance, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, among others. His recently released film, Chhichhore was a super success as it won a million hearts for its intriguing storyline.

Sushant also graced the silver screen with Netflix's Drive, opposite Jacqueline which was again well received by fans. The last memory of Bollywood's charming actor will be his upcoming film, Dil Bechara, an adaptation of Fault In Our Stars. The film will mark casting director Mukesh Chhabra and actor Sanjana Sanghi's debut. Moreover, as per the photos that surfaced online, Mukesh Chhabra was the first person to arrive at Sushant's home in Bandra after he heard the devastating news.

An official statement by Sushant’s publicist

In an official statement, Sushant Singh Rajput's team has written, "It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work like they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief."

