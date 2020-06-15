Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Celebrities Urge People To Refrain From Sharing Actor's Pics

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death came as a big shock to the entire film fraternity. The actor was found dead at his residence and several pictures of the late actor's body went viral on the internet. Several celebrities urged netizens not to post the pictures or forward it.

Bollywood Actor Sonu Sood said that 'Today we lost a friend, a colleague and this loss is irreparable'. He requested his friends from the media to not sensationalise this incident and share Sushant Singh Rajput’s photos. Sonu Sood also mentioned that a boy who came to this city with dreams in his eyes and achieved so much has left everyone forever. "Let him go in peace," he concluded.

Today we lost a friend, a colleague & this loss is irreparable.I request my friends from the media not to sensationalise this,I request everyone not to share images.A boy who came to this city with dreams in his eyes and achieved so much has left us forever.Let him go in peace🙏 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 14, 2020

Director Milap Zaveri also asked people to stop forwarding the disturbing images of Sushant Singh Rajput. He said that it is disrespectful and disgusting. Milap also requested people to have a heart and some humanity.

DONT share last images of someone who has sadly passed away. It’s disrespectful and disgusting. Pls have a heart and some humanity 🙏 — Milap (@zmilap) June 14, 2020

Maniesh Paul also took to his Twitter to urge netizens to stop circulating Sushant Singh Rajput’s photos. He requested people to refrain from doing such activity as every human being deserves this much dignity. See his tweet.

Guys sushant’s pictures from before he was taken to the hospital are being circulated...pls lets refrain from doing that...every human being deserves this much of dignity🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Maniesh Paul (@ManishPaul03) June 14, 2020

Television actor Gautam Gulati also paid his deepest condolences to Sushant Singh Rajput’s friends and family. He also asked his fans to stop circulating his pictures and have some shame. The actor also paid his last respect to Sushant Singh Rajput.

Deepest condolences to Sushant’s friends and family.

I still can’t believe this just happened,extremely sad and shocked.

Stop circulating his death pictures please, have some shame.

Rest in peace Sushant 😔 — Gautam Gulati 🇮🇳 (@TheGautamGulati) June 14, 2020

Maharashtra Cyber and nodal agency for cybersecurity also asked people not to share Sushant Singh Rajput's images. They called it a ‘disturbing trend’ and said that the circulation of such pictures is against legal guidelines and court directions. They also added that such actions are liable to invite legal action. They also urged netizens to refrain from such activities and also asked them to delete it.

A disturbing trend has been observed on Social Media platforms by Maharashtra Cyber that pictures of deceased actor Shri. Sushant Singh Rajput are being circulated, which are disturbing and in bad taste. (1/n) — Maharashtra Cyber (@MahaCyber1) June 14, 2020

It is emphasised that circulation of such pictures is against legal guidelines and court directions, and are liable to invite legal action. ⁰(2/n) — Maharashtra Cyber (@MahaCyber1) June 14, 2020

Maharashtra Cyber exhorts and directs all netizens to refrain from circulating the aforesaid pictures. The pictures already circulated should be deleted henceforth. (3/n) — Maharashtra Cyber (@MahaCyber1) June 14, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput's career

Sushant Singh Rajput had shot to fame with the TV show Pavitra Rishta on Zee TV, produced by Ekta Kapoor. After earning popularity with his role, he made his debut with Kai Po Che, directed by Abhishek Kapoor, an official adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s Three Mistakes of My Life. He then featured in Yash Raj Films’ Shuddh Desi Romance and a small role in the Aamir Khan-Rajkumar Hirani blockbuster PK. Sushant then earned critical acclaim for his portrayal of iconic Detective Byomkesh Bakshy. However, his career’s biggest hit came with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, in the role of the former Indian cricket captain.

The actor also featured in Kedarnath, in the debut of Sara Ali Khan, which was a success. Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore in 2019 was among the biggest hits of his career. He was last seen in the Netflix film Drive and was working on Dil Bechara, the adaptation of the Fault in Our Stars.

