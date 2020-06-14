Sushant Singh Dead: 'Pavitra Rishta' Co-star Surbhi Jyoti & Other TV Actors Mourn Loss

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. As soon as the Mumbai Police confirmed his demise, many of his friends and industry peers paid tribute to the late actor. Among many others, TV personalities Surbhi Jyoti, Kushal Tandon and Teejay Sidhu took to their social media handles and mourned over his death. Surbhi Jyoti shared a black picture and wrote 'This is not done, Sushant. This is not done'.

On the other side, Kushal Tandon shared a slideshow and expressed his grief in the caption. His caption read, "what can I say , see you on the other side Untill then , m sure now you are with your mother ðŸ˜¢â¤ï¸RIP ðŸ™". Meanwhile, Teejay Sindhu shared a tweet and expressed her condolences. Check out their posts below:

Cannot believe this.. Does not even seem true!? Shocked and sad beyond words.. Never saw this coming! You will be so missed, my Aquarian twin. ðŸ˜” Prayers/strength to the family. ðŸ™ #SushantSinghRajput @itsSSR pic.twitter.com/COQ3821LHi — Teejay Sidhu (@bombaysunshine) June 14, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput's death

The reason for Sushant Singh Rajput's death is still unknown as the police officials have not found any suicide note at his home. Many reports have claimed that he was in a depression for the past six months. The reason for his death is still unclear and police are investigating the case.

Reportedly, Sushant Singh Rajput's house help tried to knock on Sushant's bedroom door around noon. After receiving no response, the house help called Sushant's friends. His friends forcefully opened the door and discovered him hanging.

Sushant Singh Rajput's team issues an official statement

In an official statement, Sushant Singh Rajput's team has written, "It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work like they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief".

Sushant Singh Rajput's career

Sushant Singh Rajput rose to fame with the TV serial Pavitra Rishta, which aired on Zee TV and was produced by Ekta Kapoor. After earning popularity with his role, he dipped his toes in Bollywood with Kai Po Che, directed by Abhishek Kapoor, an official adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s Three Mistakes of My Life. The film and Sushant's performance bagged a positive response.

After that, he was featured in Yash Raj Films’ Shuddh Desi Romance and ta small role in the Aamir Khan-Rajkumar Hirani blockbuster PK. Sushant then earned critical acclaim for his portrayal of the titular role in Detective Byomkesh Bakshy. A 2016 release, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, turned out to his career’s biggest hit in the role of the former Indian cricket captain.

Sushant Singh Rajput played the lead character in Sara Ali Khan's debut film Kedarnath. The romantic-drama was a commercial hit. Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore in 2019 was among the biggest hits of his career. He was last seen in the Netflix film Drive and was working on Dil Bechara, the adaptation of the Fault in Our Stars.

