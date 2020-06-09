Disha Salian Who Managed Varun Sharma & Sushant Singh Rajput Dies In Apparent Suicide

Varun Sharma's celebrity manager Disha Salian has passed away on June 8, 2020. Her death was first reported by an online portal but was later confirmed by one of her colleagues, Uday Singh.

Varun Sharma and Sushant Singh Rajput's celebrity manager, Disha Salian, passed away on June 8

As per sources, Disha Salian passed away in Mumbai on the intervening night of June 8 & June 9 after she jumped from her apartment building's 14th floor. Police are still investigating her death and though they suspect suicide based on preliminary evidence, they have not yet confirmed the cause, filing an ADR - accidental death report. Disha Salian used to live in Janklayan Nagar, Malwani, in Mumbai with her boyfriend/fiance.

The police arrived at the location of the accident as soon as it was brought to their notice. The body was quickly taken for a post mortem, sources added.

Disha Salian worked with several talent agencies in the Bollywood industry. At the time of her death, Disha Salian was working for Cornerstone Sport and Entertainment Private Limited, where she was working as a celebrity manager for Varun Sharma.

Disha Salian also worked as a manager for Sushant Singh Rajput. While she was working with Sushant Singh Rajput, Disha was also in close touch with actor Rhea Chakraborty. Other than Cornerstone Sport and Entertainment Private Limited, Disha Salian has also worked with companies like KWAN, Imagesmiths, Media Vantage and Bennett, Coleman and Co. Ltd. Moreover, she has managed several other Bollywood celebrities over the course of her career.

A number of members of the film and television industry have been lost in recent weeks. Preksha Mehta, a Crime Patrol actor, recently passed away, as did Manmeet Grewal who worked in shows such as Aadat Se Majboor and Kuldeepak. Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor also passed away from their illnesses, sending the industry into mourning. Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away on June 7.

