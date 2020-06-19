Sushant Singh Rajput's Death And Other Actor's Demise That Shook The TV And Film Industry

The news of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's demise on June 14 shocked everyone in the TV and film industry. The actor was a known personality on both the screens as he started with the TV show Pavitra Rishta and then made his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che!. The industry has witnessed many shocking deaths before Sushant's. With the actor's tragic demise, many recalled the deaths of celebrities in the past who died under mysterious and tragic circumstances.

Mysterious death witnessed by the TV and Film industry

Sridevi

Sridevi passed away at the age of 54, on February 24, 2018. The actor's demise was initially ruled as a cardiac arrest. It was later revealed through her final postmortem report that she actually passed away by drowning in her bathtub. She was said to have lost her consciousness while in the bathtub, after which she drowned and passed away.

ALSO READ | Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Nitesh Tiwari Recalls The Last Time He Talked To The Actor

Parveen Babi

Parveen Babi was the first Indian star to grace the cover of a prestigious magazine in 1976. She is known for films like Amar Akbar Anthony, Namak Halal, Deewar, and more. The actor was found dead in her Mumbai residence on January 22, 2005. The actor reportedly led an isolated life in the years leading up to her death. She was reportedly suffering from paranoid schizophrenia.

Kushal Punjabi

Television actor Kushal Punjabi was found dead in his Mumbai residence on December 26, 2019. The actor is survived by his wife and son and he reportedly left behind suicide note containing his will. His note also clarified that no one was to be blamed for his death. He was known for acting in shows like Ishq Mein Marjawan, Adaalat, CID, and more.

ALSO READ | Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Shirish Kunder Writes A Thought-Provoking Message

Preksha Mehta

Preksha Mehta is known for being a part of shows like Crime Patrol, Meri Durga, and Laal Ishq. She was found dead by suicide in her Indore residence on May 26, 2020. She left behind a suicide note but did not mention a reason behind her decision.

Divya Bharti

Divya Bharti was a young and budding actor in the industry. The actor was just 19 when she fell to her death from the balcony of her Mumbai residence on April 5, 1993. As her death nears three decades, the mystery of her death still remains unsolved and people have come up with all sorts of theories.

ALSO READ | Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Chandan Roy Says 'actors Aren't Super Humans, Be Kind To Us'

Pratyusha Banarjee

Pratyusha Banarjee is best known for her role as Anandi in Colors TV's Balika Vadhu. She was found dead in her Mumbai apartment on April 1, 2016. According to the postmortem report, the cause of her death was ruled as asphyxia. She was reportedly suffering from depression.

Jiah Khan

Jiah Khan who is known for films like Nishabd and James was found dead in her home on June 3, 2013. Her mother revealed during interrogations that Jiah left behind a 6-page suicide note on how she was harassed and tortured mentally. Actor Sooraj Pancholi was arrested and booked for abatement to suicide. According to reports, a dying career and a failing relationship played a part in her decision of ending her life.

ALSO READ | Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Father & Family Members Of The Late Actor Arrive From Patna

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.