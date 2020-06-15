Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Nitesh Tiwari Recalls The Last Time He Talked To The Actor

The TV and film industry received a shock when the news of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise came on June 14. Within no time, social media was abuzz with fans and celebrities mourning the death of the actor and many spoke out on the importance of mental health as well. Chhichhore director Nitesh Tiwari revealed in an interview that he had a chat with the Sushant just 10 days ago.

Nitesh Tiwari recalls last chat with Sushant Singh Rajput

In a statement given to a news daily, Nitesh Tiwari revealed that the actor was like a younger brother to him and his wife, Ashwiny. He revealed that he had a casual chat with the actor around 10 days ago and said that Sushant enquired about Ashwiny and their kids. He added that Rajput told him that he was learning coding and Nitesh told him that his son was learning it too. They ended their chat asking each other to stay in touch.

The Chhichhore director also spoke to another news daily and recalled their days on the sets together. Nitesh Tiwari said that Sushant Singh Rajput’s most striking trait was that he was ambitious and had big plans for himself. He said that every time they spoke, even months after the film’s release, Sushant would tell him how he wanted to do something path-breaking, either through his roles or something else. The director said that he thought the actor would go a long way since he was so ambitious.

The actor was last seen in Netflix's Drive alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Sapna Pabbi. He earlier ruled the theatres with Chhichhore alongside Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Sharma. The film was a hit at the box office and was well received by the audience and critics.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed way at 34 at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. According to reports, he was undergoing treatment for depression for a while. The cops have not recovered any suicide note so far. His last rites will take place in Mumbai on Monday.

An official statement released by Sushant Singh Rajput's team read, "It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work like they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief".

