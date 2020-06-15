Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Shirish Kunder Writes A Thought Provoking Message

Sushant Singh Rajput's death has shaken the Indian film industry. His untimely death has saddened his friends and fans. Among many other celebs, filmmaker Shirish Kunder has now taken to his official social media handle and tweeted a small message. Read on to know what he said:

Shirish Kunder on Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Shirish Kunder commented on Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely death. In his tweet, he talked about how people are now coming forward after the actor has passed away. He further said that it would have been very fruitful if even one person had come forward to help. In his tweet, that he posted on June 15, 2020, a day after Rajput's death was announced, the filmmaker said, "Maut ke baad chaar log aate hain kandha dene". He further added, "Zinda rehte aate, toh ek hi kaafi tha." Here is the official social media post by Kunder:

ALSO READ | Rashmi Desai, Dipika Chikhlia & Others Express Shock Over Kerala Elephant Incident



Maut ke baad chaar log aate hain kandha dene



Zinda rehte aate, toh ek hi kaafi tha. — Shirish Kunder (@ShirishKunder) June 15, 2020

This post by Kunder went on to receive over five thousand likes within a few hours. A fan of the filmmaker retweeted one of the earlier posts by Kunder and said that people who are talking about his death remind him of this post by Kunder. In the post, Kunder had written, "If you want everyone to say good things about you, wait till you are dead." Here are the posts:

If you want everyone to say good things about you, wait till you are dead. — Shirish Kunder (@ShirishKunder) June 13, 2020

ALSO READ | JK Simmons Reveals He Wants To Play Father To Every 'Chris' In Hollywood

Team SSR's official statement

"It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work as they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief," said the statement.

Sushant Singh Rajput was set for several releases next year. The Chhichhore actor was going to be seen next in Dil Bechara, along with Sanjana Sanghi. It is directed by Mukesh Chhabra and is inspired by a novel penned by John Green. The film revolves around two cancer patients who are in love with each other. Sushant Singh Rajput was also going to star in Takadam, Rifleman, and Chanda Mama Door Ke, along with actors like Parineeti Chopra and Madhavan.

ALSO READ | Mohena Kumari Tests Positive For COVID-19, Ex-BFF Rishi Dev Shows Concern

ALSO READ | Brad Pitt Likes Being Funny At Award Functions & His Acceptance Speeches Are A Proof

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.