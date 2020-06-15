Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Father & Family Members Of The Late Actor Arrive From Patna

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020. Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has left the entire country and entertainment industry in a state of shock. The actor is survived by his sisters and father. He had lost his mother when he was just 16 years old. In the early hours of Monday, June 15, Sushant Singh Rajput’s father and close family members were seen at the airport as they arrived from Patna.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family members were on phone calls while they were seen wearing masks. Sushant Singh Rajput’s family members followed all the safety and hygiene rules as they arrived at the airport. Sushant Singh Rajput’s family members, as well as his fans all over the nation, are in a state of shock because of his sudden death. Here are some of the pictures of Sushant Singh Rajput’s family at the airport

Sushant Singh Rajput's family at the airport

Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. The actor's boy was found in his Bandra apartment with two cooks and house help. According to several reports, Sushant Singh Rajput was undergoing treatment for depression since the last few months. The police have not found any suicide note from his house. Mumbai Police and crime branch officials visited his house on Sunday but they have not found anything suspicious. According to the reports, Sushant Singh Rajput’s last rites will be taking place in Mumbai on June 15 at around 4 PM.

Sushant Singh Rajput was last seen on the big screen in Chhichhore. He was all set to appear in the upcoming movie Dil Bechara. It is an official remake of Hollywood film The Fault In Our Stars. A lot of Bollywood celebrities took to their social media to mourn Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. An official statement regarding Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has been released by his team.

The official statement by his team

"It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work like they have done so far. We request the media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief."

