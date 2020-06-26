Last Updated:

Roopa Ganguly Claims Sushant's Instagram Being Operated, Calls It 'tampering Of Evidence'

BJP MP-actor Roopa Ganguly claimed Sushant Singh Rajput's Instagram account was being operated and called it 'tampering of evidence' amid calls for CBI probe.

The demand for a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death is growing day by day. Not just the netizens, who have been tweeting various hashtags like #justiceforsushantsinghrajput and #cbiforsushant, even politicians have been voicing their concerns. Among the major names has been Bharatiya Janata Party Member of Parliament Roopa Ganguly.

The leader had earlier made headlines for demanding a CBI probe into the matter and now has claimed that Sushant’s Instagram was still being operated, with his followers being reduced regularly.  The former actor in videos on Twitter is heard saying, “The people whom he was following have been reducing since then. How can they reduce? This is tampering of evidence.” 

 “No one knows what is being added or deleted. How is it possible that someone is operating the  account, is it the police or someone else?” she asked. 

The leader also said, “I could not believe it earlier, but I have myself taken screenshots. Will the CBI come after all evidence is lost,” she said.

Here's the video

Roopa also retweeted numerous netizens’ tweets sharing screenshots of the number going down.

Many other netizens have been claiming in the comments section of his last post about his mother that their comments are being deleted. Here are few of the comments.

Roopa Ganguly also questioned other details of the case, including the arrival of the forensic team on the next day, details of fingerprints, the medicine he reportedly consumed, whether the house was sealed off and why information was being withheld from the public. 

She also has been on a spree of sharing his various interviews, expressing disbelief that a ‘Humble, Positive, Driven and Aware soul’ could die in this manner.

Earlier, BJP Delhi Chief Manoj Tiwari had also lent support for a CBI probe into the matter, after he had met Sushant’s bereaved family. Maharashtra Ministers Jitendra Awhad and Anil Deshmukh, Jan Adhikar Party chief Pappu Yadav and Bharatiya Janata Party Member of Parliament Nishikant Dubey have also demanded a probe into Sushant’s death. Meanwhile, the post-mortem report has ruled out foul play and confirmed the cause of death as ‘asphyxia due to hanging’.

