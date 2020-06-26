Roopa Ganguly claims Sushant's Instagram being operated, calls it 'tampering of evidence'

The demand for a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death is growing day by day. Not just the netizens, who have been tweeting various hashtags like #justiceforsushantsinghrajput and #cbiforsushant, even politicians have been voicing their concerns. Among the major names has been Bharatiya Janata Party Member of Parliament Roopa Ganguly.

The leader had earlier made headlines for demanding a CBI probe into the matter and now has claimed that Sushant’s Instagram was still being operated, with his followers being reduced regularly. The former actor in videos on Twitter is heard saying, “The people whom he was following have been reducing since then. How can they reduce? This is tampering of evidence.”

“No one knows what is being added or deleted. How is it possible that someone is operating the account, is it the police or someone else?” she asked. The leader also said, “I could not believe it earlier, but I have myself taken screenshots. Will the CBI come after all evidence is lost,” she said.

Here's the video

I am quite shocked at what I have just heard and then seen myself

Is anyone operating Sushant's phone?

How is his Instagram account unfollowing people "he" followed?

CBI 's presence isn't required ?#cbiforsushant #roopaganguly @AmitShah @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/Autr6urJ5u — Roopa Ganguly (@RoopaSpeaks) June 25, 2020

Please all of you guys stands with justice For Superstar #SSR I have a screenshot of Ssr from 15 jun to till now.#IndiaDemandsCBIEnquiryForSSR #IndiaDemandCBIForSSR #IndiaDemandsCBIForSushant pic.twitter.com/ViM2XTvixn — Satishchandra bharti (@satishchbharti) June 25, 2020

Roopa also retweeted numerous netizens’ tweets sharing screenshots of the number going down.

Just now I took the screenshot of his account nd following list is decreasing day by day. what's the hell is going on ??? There is something really really fishing, which we are unable to see. #justiceforSushanthSinghRajput #CBIEnquiryForSushantSinghRajput #IndiaDemandsCBIForSSR pic.twitter.com/pqqyopa7JX — Disha (@Disha01045016) June 25, 2020

Many other netizens have been claiming in the comments section of his last post about his mother that their comments are being deleted. Here are few of the comments.

Roopa Ganguly also questioned other details of the case, including the arrival of the forensic team on the next day, details of fingerprints, the medicine he reportedly consumed, whether the house was sealed off and why information was being withheld from the public.

We are getting practically no news whether the house has been sealed off? We are in the darkness whether there is any effort in preserving the scene and avoiding tampering of evidences.#cbiforsushant #roopaganguly @AmitShah @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/iiuzgfglVC — Roopa Ganguly (@RoopaSpeaks) June 26, 2020

The autopsy report doesnot mention anything about medicine that he had consumed.(so is being heard). IS there not enough clarity on the reports? Why are we either speculating or pushing it towards a pre determined direction?#cbiforsushant #roopaganguly @AmitShah @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/JgxcmcAka0 — Roopa Ganguly (@RoopaSpeaks) June 26, 2020

Why are we, the citizen of India, not receiving enough information with clarity about the scene? Like , presence or absence of other's finger prints on the cloth used or in the scene itself? All of that can change everything we know so far.#cbiforsushant #roopaganuguly pic.twitter.com/VTNjPAbgSq — Roopa Ganguly (@RoopaSpeaks) June 26, 2020

Why did the forensic team arrive on 15th June leaving a lot of time which could lead to evidence tampering? #cbiforsushant #roopaganguly pic.twitter.com/FPuuleH9Hy — Roopa Ganguly (@RoopaSpeaks) June 26, 2020

She also has been on a spree of sharing his various interviews, expressing disbelief that a ‘Humble, Positive, Driven and Aware soul’ could die in this manner.

I refuse to believe that a Humble, Positive, Driven and Aware soul could resort to what we know a reality. We need more answers.#cbiforsushant #roopaganguly @AmitShah

@narendramodi — Roopa Ganguly (@RoopaSpeaks) June 26, 2020

Earlier, BJP Delhi Chief Manoj Tiwari had also lent support for a CBI probe into the matter, after he had met Sushant’s bereaved family. Maharashtra Ministers Jitendra Awhad and Anil Deshmukh, Jan Adhikar Party chief Pappu Yadav and Bharatiya Janata Party Member of Parliament Nishikant Dubey have also demanded a probe into Sushant’s death. Meanwhile, the post-mortem report has ruled out foul play and confirmed the cause of death as ‘asphyxia due to hanging’.

