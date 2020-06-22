'Unacceptable': BJP MP Roopa Ganguly Demands CBI Enquiry In Sushant Singh Rajput's Case

An Indian actress and BJP MP Roopa Ganguly on Monday took to her Twitter handle and demanded a CBI inquiry into Sushant Singh Rajput's unfortunate death. Ganguly wrote, "It's unacceptable as to how such a bubbly and positive soul is put out."

Ganguly also shared a live discussion between director Shekhar Kapur and Manoj Bajpai where they discuss a 'sincere professional' Sushant Singh Rajput's 'childlike inquisitive mind'. Using the hashtag #CBIFORSUSHANT, Ganguly wrote, "It's unsettling as to how such a brilliant mind could be driven to this alternative than one that brilliant people do, that is work around the hurdles! There are people answerable for this result." [sic]

Are rushing too much on the suicide aspect of an artists and rather brushing off the fact that such a positive person could take such a step?#cbiforsushant #roopaganguly pic.twitter.com/m1bO8YiCxC — Roopa Ganguly (@RoopaSpeaks) June 22, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput death: Patna locals light candles at Kargil Chowk, demand CBI probe

BJP MP and Bhojpuri superstar Manoj Tiwari on Monday pitched for a CBI inquiry into the suicide of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, and said those hailing from small towns always face discrimination in the Hindi film industry. Tiwari, who met the deceased actor's bereaved family members at his residence, told reporters that he was in favour of a "high-level inquiry" into the incident.

"I would urge Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to do the needful by recommending a CBI inquiry. There must be a high-level investigation into the circumstances that drove the young actor to suicide," he said.

Pappu Yadav demands CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput's death; warns banners of boycott

Meanwhile, Lok Janshakti Party chief Chirag Paswan, who last week wrote to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with a request that pressure be put on the Maharashtra government for a thorough inquiry into Rajput's suicide, had a phone call with Thackeray on the matter.

"The Maharashtra chief minister has given an assurance that the guilty will not be spared by the police who are investigating the matter," said the Jamui MP who had played the lead role in a Bollywood movie before taking the political plunge.

A two-page-letter written by Paswan to Thackeray, flagging the issue of "groupism" in the film industry, was also shared by the party, founded by his father Ram Vilas Paswan, on social media. Rajput, 34, was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. His death has reignited discussions about the struggle for survival in Bollywood by "outsiders".

(with PTI inputs)

