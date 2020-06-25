Abhay Deol Pitches Film On Bollywood's 'corrupt Practices'; Hails Ones Risking Careers Now

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has sparked a movement, not just restricted to his fans and other netizens demanding 'justice', but even celebrities are joining in. Kangana Ranaut and numerous other stars have since then been calling out the various prevalent issues of the industry like nepotism, favouritism and bullying. One of those to have opened up has been Abhay Deol, who shared some of the known but uncomfortable truths around the industry.

READ: Abhay Deol On Bollywood: 'Highly Competitive Place Which Can Affect One's Mental Health'

Abhay, who had shared his take on being ‘demoted’ in category at an awards function, once again highlighted the ‘corrupt practices’ of Bollywood with a reference to his film Shanghai. The actor termed the 2012 release as a ‘contemporary Indian take’ on the Greek novel Z.

He added that the Dibakar Banerjee directorial put ‘systemic corruption’ in politics ‘front and center with devastating impact.’ Abhay also called the movie, also starring Emraan Hashmi and Kalki Koechlin, as ‘extremely relevant today’ and how one could make a film about the ‘corrupt practices of Bollywood!’

READ: 'The Character Was A Chauvinist, A Misogynist, Yet Romanticised...': Abhay Deol On 'Dev D'

With Kangana and other stars slamming Bollywood’s practices and Sonu Nigam highlighting the ‘music mafia’, Abhay expressed his uncertainty on the ‘current outrage’ leading to the emergence of independent Hindi film and music industry, without the ‘unoriginal tag of Bollywood’. However, the Dev.D star expressed his delight on hearing the ‘loud voices risking their careers' for the bigger “picture”.

Here’s the post

Abhay has been on a spree of sharing his thoughts on many of his films in recent days, Manorama 6 Feet under, Ek Chalis Ki Last Local, Dev.D, Road, Movie, Oye Lucky Lucky Oye. However, the post on Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara became talked about.

He called the practice of ‘lobby’ as 'shamelessly overt' and boycotted an awards show after he and Farhan Akhtar was demoted to supporting actors category and Hrithik Roshan as the ‘leading actor.’ In a recent interview with a publication, he stated that it was Sushant’s death that had prompted him to open up.

READ: 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' Chants Abhay Deol, Recalls Overt Demotion At 'Familyfareawards'

READ: Abhay Deol Reveals How He Was Side-lined At Award Functions After The Release Of ZNMD

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.