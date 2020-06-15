Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Saif Ali Khan Says 'He Was Way Too Young'

The TV and film industry is heavily reeling from the loss of Sushant Singh Rajput who died on June 14. As soon as the news of his demise broke out, fans and celebrities took to their social media to mourn the actor's loss and many spoke out on the importance of mental health. Sushant's Dil Bechara co-star Saif Ali Khan was also shocked by the news and released a statement regarding the same.

Saif Ali Khan's statement for Sushant Singh Rajput

Saif Ali Khan said in his statement, "He was way too young with talent and intelligence and a whole life ahead. Terrible that he felt that this was the way out. Very very sad”. Just a while before Saif's statement, wife Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her social media to mourn Sushant's loss and made a post on behalf of her and Saif. The picture read, "This is such terrible news. Praying that you find peace, Sushant. Strength to his family".

ALSO READ | Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise: Milind Deora Shares Tools To Cope With Suicidal Thoughts

Dil Bechara starring SSR, Saif Ali Khan and Sanjana Sanghi was set to release in May but was put on hold due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The film is the official Bollywood remake of the popular Hollywood film, The Fault in Our Stars. The actor was last seen in Netflix's Drive alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Sapna Pabbi.

ALSO READ | Bengali Film Stars Remember ‘reserved, Perfectionist’ Sushant Singh Rajput

He earlier ruled the theatres in 2019 with his film Chhichhore starring alongside Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Sharma. The film was a success at the box-office and was very well received by the audience. The actor is also known for films like Kai Po Che, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, and more.

The actor passed away at 34 at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide and was found by his housemaid. According to reports, he was undergoing treatment for depression from the past six months. The cops did not recover any suicide note from his place. The actor's last rites will be taking place in Bihar on Monday.

An official statement released by Sushant Singh Rajput's team read, "It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work like they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief".

ALSO READ | Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: KL Rahul Says It's A Big Loss To The Indian Cinema

ALSO READ | RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: Times When The Actor Went Extra Mile To Help People

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.