Sushant Singh Rajput's Co-star Sanjana Sanghi Denies MeToo Allegations Against Him

The death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput came as a shock to everyone in the film industry. The police are currently investigating his suicide and have taken statements from people connected to the actor. Sushant's Dil Bechara co-star Sanjana Sanghi was brought in for questioning on July 1. According to reports, Sanghi also opened up about the MeToo allegations against Sushant that spread during the shoot of the film.

Sanjana Sanghi denies MeToo allegations against Sushant Singh Rajput

The actor was questioned for about 9 hours. She reportedly revealed that she auditioned for the role in Dil Bechara and debut director Mukesh Chhabra signed her in 2018. Sanjana Sanghi further revealed that she later found out that Sushant Singh Rajput will be playing in the film with her. She added that she met him for the first time on the sets.

In 2018, the MeToo movement was picking up and many names from the film industry were accused. Amid that, reports suggesting that Sanjana Sanghi had accused Rajput of being too over-friendly with her came forward. The actor reportedly denied all these allegations in her statement to the police.

According to reports, the actor stated that she was in the US at that time. She revealed that one part of the film was shot and there was still time for the next one, so she headed to the US with her mother. Sanjana Sanghi further added that she had no clue about those allegations against her co-star. She said that she took to her social media when she returned to clarify those claims are baseless.

Sanjana Sanghi further revealed she met both Sushant and Mukesh after the incident. She said that Sushant was very upset over the situation and told her that someone was trying to malign his image in public through the MeToo campaign. Sushant Singh Rajput had shared screenshots of his conversations with Sanjana back then and even made an apology.

Sanjana Sanghi further said that she had no problem with Sushant sharing those screenshots because those allegations were wrong and he had to prove his side. She added that the actor was sure that someone had an entire plan ready to smudge his reputation but never mentioned a name. Sanghi reportedly said that Sushant was a very private person and never shared anything about his personal life with her.

Sanjana also reportedly mentioned that she had no clue about the actor's upcoming projects or that he was suffering from depression. According to Sanghi, Sushant acted completely normal on the sets and often shared anecdotes from his life back in Patna. She added that most of their conversations revolved around movies only. So far, the police have recorded statements of about 28 people close to the actor.

