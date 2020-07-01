Late Actor Sushant's 'Dil Bechara' Co-star Sanjana Sanghi Leaves Mumbai Forever? Read Post

All the Sushant Singh Rajput fans will get the opportunity to see the late actor for the final time in a movie with Mukesh Chhabra's Dil Bechara. Sushant will be seen sharing the screen space with debutante Sanjana Sanghi in this coming-of-age romantic drama.

After the Chhichhore actor's tragic death by suicide, Mumbai Police is investigating his death and his Dil Bechara co-star was recently interrogated at the Bandra police station. After her interrogation, on her way back to Delhi, Sanghi left a cryptic note for Mumbai as she bid adieu to the city of dreams.

Sanjana Sanghi says, 'See you soon? or, maybe not'

While Sushant's untimely death by suicide on June 14 has left the entire nation aghast, his death case has been investigated by Mumbai Police. After a nine-hour long interrogation of the late actor's alleged girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, his Dil Bechara co-actor Sanjana was been called from Delhi to Mumbai at Bandra police station for recording her statement.

However, before boarding her flight to Delhi, she shared a selfie from Mumbai's international airport on her Instagram story along with a cryptic caption that said, "See you soon? or, maybe not". Her caption read:

"Khuda Hafiz Mumbai, 4 maheene baad aapke darshan hue. Main chali, Delhi vaapis. Aapki sadake kuch alag si lagi, sunsaan thi. Shayad mere dil mein jo dukh hai, mere nazariye ko badal rahe hai. Ya shayad, filhaal aap bhi thode dukh mein hai. Milte hain? Jaldi. Ya shayad, nahi (Goodbye Mumbai, met you after four months. Now, I am going back to Delhi. Your roads looked different, they were deserted. Perhaps the sorrow in my heart is changing my perspective. Or maybe, you are a little sad too at the moment. See you soon? Or, maybe not)

Not so long ago, Sanghi took to Instagram and shared a streak of photographs with Sushant from the sets of their upcoming film Dil Bechara. Along with sharing the photos, she also penned a long emotional message for her late co-star. Her caption read,

"Whoever said time helps heal all wounds, was lying.



Some feel like they’re being ripped open, again and again, and bleeding -

Of moments that now will forever remain memories,

Of laughs together that were but will never again be,

Of questions that will remain unanswered,

Of disbelief, that only keeps growing



But these wounds also contain a film, a gift that everyone is yet to see,

Wounds that contain dreams, plans, and desires for our country’s children, their education and their future that will be fulfilled,

Wounds that contain a passion for an endless creative zest for every artist there is,

Wounds that contain the hope for a world that promises to uphold honesty, integrity, kindness and embraces individuality - rid of all toxicity,



I vow that I will do everything to make sure each of these dreams are fulfilled, like you always wanted me to.

Except, you’d promised we’d do it all together. .

.

.

#SushantSinghRajput #ThinkingOfYou"

Check out the post below:

