Sushant Singh Rajput posing with niece is adorable, sister Shweta shares with cute caption

Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans are mourning his death and one can only imagine what his family might be going through at the moment. His family members have shown different kinds of reactions, from his father’s silence to his uncle demanding a probe. While netizens demand justice, and celebrities also joined the movement, the family bid the ‘final’ send-off to the late actor on completion of 13 days of his demise.

One of Sushant’s four elder sisters, Shweta Singh Kirti had earlier shared an emotional post about the rituals as they prayed for his soul. Shweta’s latest post was about her ‘little brother’ enjoying a cute moment with his niece. The little one ‘Freyju’ is all smiles to be in the arms of her ‘mamu’, as Shweta mentioned in her post and called them her ‘sweethearts.’

Here’s the post

Shweta had earlier shared what her five-year-old son had shared when she told him that his ‘mamu’ was no more. The child’s answer, “But he is alive in your heart 3 times' had made her emotional then.

Before her post on Wednesday, Shweta had shared a photo from the rituals at home with Sushant’s framed photograph, his father, and priest chanting the rituals. She sent a ‘final love and positivity filled send-off’ to her ‘little brother’, urging him to ‘stay happy’ wherever he is and that they will always love him for ‘eternity.’

The family had come down to Mumbai to perform his last rites after Sushant was found hanging at his Bandra home on June 14. The ceremony was completed the next day after which the family immersed his ashes in Holy Ganga. Numerous politicians and film personalities have been visiting their home in Patna to extend their condolences and prayers.

